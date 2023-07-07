Would Dalvin Cook Boost Jets, Interested NFL Teams' Super Bowl Outlook in 2023?

Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It sure sounds as though four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook is getting close to landing a home for the 2023 NFL season. And according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, that home might be with Aaron Rodgers as a member of the New York Jets.

"The Jets have more interest than most realize, because of running back Breece Hall's ongoing ACL recovery and because they're already gone all in by trading for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. And there's a net gain to being the team that gets him, since that team keeps him away from the other[s]."

The "others" might generally reside in the AFC, with Florio alluding to the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots.

The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson reported last week that the Dolphins have offered a contract to Cook, while Florio laid out the obvious potential New England connection.

"New England's pursuit of free-agent receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been open and obvious," he wrote. "If they're considering Cook, they're acting in more characteristic fashion, letting their plans not be known to anyone. Owner Robert Kraft has made clear he wants to win a seventh Super Bowl, now . And to the extent that there's an internal back-and-forth about spending , here's a way to prove to everyone that the Patriots can spend, baby."

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

All three landing spots make some sense, among others outside of that highly competitive division.

Let's take a rip through each realistic suitor and conclude how much the 27-year-old Cook would increase each team's Super Bowl chances with his presence in '23.

Jets: Wouldn't change much

Hall averaged 5.8 yards per carry as a rookie. Even if he isn't totally back from his torn ACL early in the year, Michael Carter is very capable. Zonovan Knight, who started four games for New York last season, is still wearing green, and they added 2023 fifth round rookie Israel Abanikanda to the backfield as well.

Plus, there's always a chance Cook is on the downswing as a running back with some history with injuries who has carried the ball more than 1,000 times the last four years.

Ultimately, unless Rodgers completely does a 180 after his numbers plummeted in his age-39 season last year with Green Bay, the Jets aren't going anywhere in that division. But if he does somehow pull that off, it probably won't matter much who is under center.

Dolphins: Wouldn't change anything

This doesn't make much sense. The Dolphins recommitted this offseason to Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr., both of whom were impressive in 2022. On top of that, rookie third-round pick Devon Achane has already impressed this offseason.

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Throw in that their fate will likely come due to Tua Tagovailoa's on-field and health-related progress and I just can't see a good-not-exceptional veteran running back changing things for Miami in 2023.

Patriots: Wouldn't put them over the top, but there's something to it

Especially if the Pats do sign Hopkins. That new duo could reinvigorate the locker room and help compensate for the fact New England has less talent at quarterback than the rest of the division.

They'd also be keeping him away from those aforementioned AFC Easters, and there's something to that "we're going for it now" mentality. You know Bill Belichick and Bill O'Brien would also do everything in their power to maximize Cook's talent alongside Rhamondre Stevenson.

Buffalo Bills: Everything counts when you're as close as they are

Might as well wrap up the AFC East with the Bills, who would really only be realistically in this picture in order to play keep-away. James Cook, Dalvin's younger brother, averaged 5.7 yards per attempt on 89 carries for 509 yards as a rookie (and 6.0 YPA in his last seven regular-season games), while they added Damien Harris to work with James Cook and veteran Nyheim Hines.

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

They'd be silly to trample on Cook's upside with another veteran, especially one potentially in decline at a far-from-cheap rate. But if they'd be willing to essentially cast Dalvin aside in the event James keeps taking off, it might still be a worthwhile expenditure for an all-or-nothing team with extremely high Super Bowl odds. When you're at that level, anything could be a difference-maker.

Denver Broncos: The upgrade would make a lot of sense

Considering that the offensive backfield was hit hard by injuries last year, and considering that they didn't invest too heavily in the position this offseason, this could be a worthwhile gamble for a Denver team that needs as much help as it can get for Russell Wilson as the Sean Payton era begins.

Third-year second-round pick Javonte Williams is a major question mark coming off a torn ACL, offseason pickup Samaje Perine hasn't put up 400 yards in a season since he was in Washington in 2017, and the rest of the running back depth chart is quantity over quality.

Dallas Cowboys: Wouldn't make a big difference, unless...

They've already invested rather heavily in Tony Pollard and they already gave up on an accomplished veteran beyond his prime with the release of Ezekiel Elliott. This could eventually make sense if Pollard suffers a setback returning from his knee surgery, but it'll likely be too late by so the timing isn't right here.

Realistically, Dallas is contending with this roster if Dak Prescott and his targets come up big. If that doesn't happen, Cook's present won't help unless he's literally filling a void left by Pollard.

Chicago Bears: Still at least a year away regardless

It sure seems like Cook is leaning toward a spot in which he can win something soon, and the Bears are undoubtedly still a work in progress. They had the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft for a reason, and Justin Fields has a long way to go as a passer.

Cook can help with that, but he hasn't exactly been a prolific receiver the last couple of seasons.