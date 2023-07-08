1 Word to Describe Every NHL Team After the Draft and Free Agency

2 of 4

Carolina Hurricanes: Wait…?

The Hurricanes have been involved in several reports involving interest in defensemen – whether that's Brett Pesce potentially getting shipped out in a deal, or a growing interest in Norris winner Erik Karlsson. As I reported, they didn't budge with free agent Shayne Gostisbehere, extending a lower offer of two years x $3.25-3.3 million.

Then out of nowhere came a two-year, $15.5 million contract for the best free-agent defenseman available: Dmitry Orlov. You don't see the Canes taking big, expensive swings like this in free agency every day, but investment in the blue line has been the main priority since owner Tom Dundon and GM Don Waddell took over. I like the big swing and it's interesting that they don't appear to be out on Karlsson yet regardless.

The Canes also signed chippy, 23-goal scorer and former Leafs fan favorite Michael Bunting to a three-year contract with a $4.5 AAV. Slightly pricey, but a good read on the market and Bunting is trending up.

The in-house work hasn't been too shabby either, as the Canes have re-signed Jordan Staal, Jesper Fast, Antti Raanta, and Frederik Andersen. Nice work early on in a currently volatile market.

The Hurricanes have been in on quite a few more players, but what they've actually accomplished so far has been some of the best work of early free agency. Let's see what else they have up their sleeves.

Columbus Blue Jackets: Quiet

The Blue Jackets haven't done anything in post-draft free agency other than sign their prized 2023 No. 3 overall pick Adam Fantilli so far, but they aren't necessarily in the race for the best active players. There's not much they have to do or can do in the current position they're in, so being quiet is acceptable. The Blue Jackets had a great draft and the fact that Fantilli dropped to No. 3 at all was icing on the cake. You'll take that positivity while we see what new head coach Mike Babcock has or hasn't learned in his first season back behind an NHL bench.

New Jersey Devils: Housekeeping

Yes, the Devils have outsourced some brilliant swings already this free agency period, like the acquisition of Tyler Toffoli. But their best work so far has revolved around in-house free agents and extensions, like those of Timo Meier and Jesper Bratt. GM Tom Fitzgerald also let go of longtime goalie project Mackenzie Blackwood, freeing up more room for up-and-comer Akira Schmid, solid-season haver Vitek Vanecek, and/or potentially adding a more veteran name or two into the mix.

There's something to be said about taking care of business and having the room to make a few solid enhancement moves on top of that.

New York Islanders: Re-signing

Again, there's something to be said about taking care of your own business. But we're still pretty unclear about who these Islanders are after another instance of GM Lou Lamoriello doing what some may consider the bare minimum in simply re-signing his in-house UFAs. But two things are true: This free-agent pool leaves much to be desired and the night is still young. I'm not so quick to judge the Islanders' front office this time around, but I'm always skeptical.

Of course, the most important goal of all was accomplished in signing goalie phenom Ilya Sorokin to an eight-year deal with an $8.25 million cap hit -- I can't imagine a universe where that doesn't age well. But even he couldn't get the Islanders past the first round, so they might want to add another piece or two at some point.

New York Rangers: Busy

The Rangers have a bunch of new faces that will play a wide range of roles in Jonathan Quick, Blake Wheeler, Nick Bonino, Erik Gustafsson, Riley Nash, Tyler Pitlick, among a few more fringe pickups.

They weren't expected to make some huge splash, working against the cap with their core players already locked down. I like the idea of an Igor Shesterkin-Quick tandem, especially knowing Shesterkin will play a large majority of the games. I like the sub-$1 million Wheeler contract. Decent work, all things considered, but you wonder if they'll be able to do something to spiff up the power play ahead of the playoffs like they did last season.

Philadelphia Flyers: Smart

The Flyers went for value at the draft as they scooped up Matvei Michkov at No. 7 and it was the latest of plenty of good vibes since Danny Brière took over as GM. Briere is getting things done, letting go of past hopes in players like Ivan Provorov and getting big hauls in return.

Rebuilds are rarely easy to stomach, but it feels like under Briere you can at least take solace in the fact that things are moving in the right direction. Letting go of Kevin Hayes and adding Garnet Hathaway and Marc Staal to short-term deals in free agency is further proof that there's real intention and action happening in this rebuild.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Depth

The Penguins were openly seeking depth with $15 million in cap space and a less-than-ideal free agency pool in front of them. They added Reilly Smith to replace Jason Zucker before the draft, then bolstered their bottom six during free agency with Matthew Nieto, Noel Acciari, and Lars Eller. On top of the expected, they extended goaltender Tristan Jarry on a five-year, $5.375 million per year contract and added enticing goalie depth with Alex Nedeljkovic on a one-year, $1.5 million deal.

Who knows if Jarry is the guy, but that's a good contract when he's healthy, and Nedeljkovic adds an interesting twist to the plot.

Washington Capitals: Shrug

Stop me if you've heard this one already: This team is very close to the cap and already traded away its most valuable negotiation assets. With that being said, they managed to acquire free agent Max Pacioretty at a two-year, $2 million deal. If he returns to form that'll end up a steal. Then they acquired large defenseman Joel Edmundson with 50 percent of his $3.5 million cap hit retained. Edmundson is sneakily skilled with the right partner, so that contract could also age well.

There's a significant possibility the Capitals are still working on trading some of their veterans, so let's not close the book on their free agency quite yet. All things considered, so far it gets a positive shrug.