Erik Karlsson Trade Would Make Hurricanes Favorites in East Amid Latest NHL Rumors

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The NHL offseason has been red-hot with free-agency moves, but all eyes remain on Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson and a potential trade from the San Jose Sharks to a bona fide contender.

One such team, the Carolina Hurricanes, continues to push for a trade, according to TSN insider Pierre LeBrun.

Karlsson is fresh off a career year in 2022-23 in which the defenseman accumulated 101 points on 25 goals (Sharks defensemen scored 36 total) and 76 assists and a shooting percentage of 12.

The 33-year-old was an elite player for a Sharks team that failed to make the postseason, despite his efforts offensively and defensively. In the latter area, he prevented 28 more goals when he was on the ice as opposed to when he was not.

His efforts and the lack of advancement for the team ignited Karlsson's desire to be dealt to a team with a genuine chance at hoisting the Stanley Cup.

The Hurricanes are such a team having finished last season with the second-best record in the East. They appeared in the Eastern Conference Finals but were swept by Florida. Still, even with the lopsided 4-0 record, they lost the series by a total of four goals and twice in overtime.

They were not far off from playing for the Cup and a player such as Karlsson, who can get them the goals or create them via assists, is exactly what the team needs to get over the hump.

Carolina was already a great defensive team, allowing the league's second-lowest goals against per game at 2.53.

Add the league's best defenseman to that unit, and you have a squad that can compete against Florida, a Boston Bruins squad coming off a historic season and an explosive Toronto Maple Leafs team.

Factor in what he brings to the table offensively and there are likely Hurricanes' front-office staff relishing the idea of adding a player of Karlsson's ability to the roster.

His arrival would make them the favorites in the East, thanks to top-tier teams like Boston and Toronto currently struggling with the salary cap and unlikely to look like the conference favorites they were a season ago.