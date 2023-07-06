Celtics Rumors: Jaylen Brown Not Being Shopped, Will Get Supermax Contract Eventually

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has been eligible for a supermax extension since Saturday, but a deal has not yet come to fruition.

However, the expectation is that an agreement will happen eventually, with Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reporting the latest:

"But the Celtics are not shopping their All-NBA forward. They do not intend to make a low-ball offer to him. There have just been other matters for Brown's camp and the Celtics to handle first. Sure, there will be some negotiations regarding incentives, but league sources continue to insist that Brown and the Celtics will eventually agree on a super-max deal. Sources said the sides are expected to talk during the Las Vegas summer league, which begins Friday."

Brown, who will turn 27 years old in October, just averaged a career-high 26.6 points on 49.1 percent shooting, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in 2022-23. He just made his second All-Star game and earned All-NBA Second Team honors as well.

The Celtics have made it clear that they want Brown around long term, as evidenced by president of basketball operations Brad Stevens' comments in his postseason press conference.

Other reports also suggest there isn't too much to worry about on the supermax front either.

"All I know is that no one seems overly (concerned)," Chris Forsberg said Monday on NBC Sports Boston's Arbella Early Edition (h/t Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports Boston).

"Like, there's nothing, I can tell, nefarious. But the longer this stretches on, we're left to just wonder, and that's the hard part, right?"

He also added this remark: "I'm left to assume that there are just little things that need to be talked about. And sometimes those little things turn into a big deal, but for now, the message has just been patience."

It's easy to get a little impatient if you're a Celtics fan considering that other players eligible for massive extensions have already gotten them, such as the Memphis Grizzlies' Desmond Bane, the Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards and the Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton.

Ultimately, it's a wait-and-see game right now as the Celtics continue speaking with Brown and his camp in hopes of getting a deal done, but at least publicly, it still appears far more likely than not that the supermax comes to fruition.