Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Blazers Star Has 'No Interest' in Celtics, 76ers, Nets

Amanda Loman/Getty Images

Damian Lillard reportedly only has eyes for the Miami Heat.

According to Aaron Fentress of the Oregonian, the Portland Trail Blazers star "did not merely request a trade. He demanded one to Miami." That, in turn, means he has "no interest" in being moved to the Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics or Brooklyn Nets.

To call it a tricky situation would be an understatement to say the least.

Lillard doesn't have a no-trade clause, so the Trail Blazers could simply move him for the best deal that will help the franchise rebuild with an eye on the future. That likely won't be to the Heat considering Fentress noted "Miami's best offer to Portland hasn't even reached the levels of what San Antonio received last year for guard Dejounte Murray."

Yet whichever teams trades for him will also be taking on a contract of $216 million over four seasons and, in theory, forfeiting a number of assets to land him.

If Lillard was unhappy in such a scenario because it wasn't Miami, that would make such a trade a massive risk for a team. That also cuts down on the number of potential suitors and the Trail Blazers' resultant leverage in discussions with the Heat and others.

Then there is the question of how much loyalty the Trail Blazers will show a franchise icon who has demonstrated plenty of it back during his career even during a time when many NBA stars frequently switch teams.

Fentress reported requesting a trade remains "an agonizing decision" for Lillard, who is still "pained over the situation."

The organization clearly still means plenty to the seven-time All-Star, and trading him to a desired location and not the Celtics, 76ers or Nets would likely keep the relationship intact and make future celebrations such as a jersey retirement and a homecoming less awkward.

All indications throughout the offseason have suggested trading Lillard to Miami will require a third team, but the situation could drag on into the offseason.