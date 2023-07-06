X

MLB

    MLB Trade Rumors: Cardinals Open to Offers on Young Position Players; Mariners Linked

    Adam WellsJuly 6, 2023

    LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 24: Manager Oliver Marmol #37 of the St. Louis Cardinals during the 2023 London Series game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals at London Stadium on Saturday, June 24, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
    Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

    Owning the third-worst record in the National League, the St. Louis Cardinals could be ready to make bold moves ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

    Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Cardinals "will listen" on offers for their young position players if it will bring them back starting pitching with years of control remaining.

    Morosi noted the Cardinals and Seattle Mariners have had talks, but Seattle is keeping George Kirby off the market in any trade discussion.

