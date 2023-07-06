MLB Trade Rumors: Cardinals Open to Offers on Young Position Players; Mariners Linked

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Owning the third-worst record in the National League, the St. Louis Cardinals could be ready to make bold moves ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Cardinals "will listen" on offers for their young position players if it will bring them back starting pitching with years of control remaining.

Morosi noted the Cardinals and Seattle Mariners have had talks, but Seattle is keeping George Kirby off the market in any trade discussion.

