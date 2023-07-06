2023 MLB Mock Draft: Breaking Down Top Prospects and Predictions

0 of 3

Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals appear to have easy decisions at the top of the 2023 MLB draft.

The LSU Tigers pair of Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews are widely regarded as the top two prospects in the draft class.

Pittsburgh is expected to choose between one of the LSU players and Washington should take whichever one is not the No. 1 overall pick.

Any other prospect going at No. 1 or No. 2 would come as a surprise, but that does not mean the teams selecting at No. 3 and beyond will not get high-quality prospects.

The Detroit Tigers will likely choose between Florida Gators outfielder Wyatt Langford, who impressed at the College World Series against Skenes and Crews, and a few of the top high-school players in the United States.

The high chance of three top collegiate players landing in the first three picks could mean we see them in the majors sooner rather than later.