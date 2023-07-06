Shohei Ohtani and the 10 Players Defining MLB's 2023 Season So Far

0 of 11

With the midway point of the MLB season past us, we have a large enough sample size to determine who have been the defining players of 2023 so far.

Most of the names should not surprise you, as they tend to be perennial All-Stars who help thrust their respective teams into contention.

We start with the game's biggest star, Angels ace pitcher and top slugger Shohei Ohtani. Not enough can be said about him, so allow us to say even more here.

But we also take a look at a couple of rookies, and some emerging stars with new roles and a clean bill of health to make them some of the most defining players of the season.

Feel free to compare lists.