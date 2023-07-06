Yankees Cameraman Pete Stendel Stretchered Off After Being Struck in Head By Throw

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Yankees' game against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday was paused after an unfortunate occurrence.

In the fifth inning, longtime Yankees cameraman Pete Stendel was stretchered off the field after being hit in the head with an errant throw. He showed the peace sign to the crowd as he was taken off the field:

According to Christian Arnold of the New York Post, Stendel was struck when Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson tried to complete a double play but his throw to first base sailed over Ryan O'Hearn's head. Play was stopped for nearly 10 minutes as stadium personnel tended to Stendel. Michael Kay said during the broadcast that he was talking and conscious while he was being checked.

Stendel's personal website features this description:

"Pete Stendel, an artist based at the Jersey Shore, has traveled the world as an Emmy Award-winning sports cameraman. This multidisciplinary artist combines spirit, a great sense of color, and an eye for composition."

Following the incident, there was an outpouring of support and well wishes for Stendel.

"If you're a Mets fan and watch SNY regularly, I don't need to tell you about how great Pete Stendel is. He's a living legend and HOF human being. Please send all your prayers, love, and positive energy to the Bronx right now," SNY Mets director John DeMarsico tweeted.

"Only Pete Stendel would throw up the "hang loose" sign while being carted off the field," Mets reporter Steve Gelb stated. "One of the greatest, most positive dudes you will ever meet. Prayers up for a speedy recovery. Nobody better on this planet."