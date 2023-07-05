X

NFL

    Milton Wright, Malachi Wideman Only Players Eligible for 2023 NFL Supplemental Draft

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJuly 5, 2023

    WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - SEPTEMBER 25: Milton Wright #0 of the Purdue Boilermakers runs the ball during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Ross-Ade Stadium on September 25, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
    Michael Hickey/Getty Images

    The NFL hasn't held a supplemental draft since 2019. This year's edition won't have many options available for teams.

    According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, only Purdue receiver Milton Wright and Jackson State wideout Malachi Wideman are eligible to be selected during Tuesday's event.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

