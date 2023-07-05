Milton Wright, Malachi Wideman Only Players Eligible for 2023 NFL Supplemental Draft

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The NFL hasn't held a supplemental draft since 2019. This year's edition won't have many options available for teams.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, only Purdue receiver Milton Wright and Jackson State wideout Malachi Wideman are eligible to be selected during Tuesday's event.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

