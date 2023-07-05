Victor Wembanyama's Spurs Summer League Debut vs. Hornets Sells Out in Las Vegas

AP Photo/Eric Gay

The most anticipated NBA Summer League game of the year is quickly approaching, as San Antonio Spurs No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama is set to make his debut on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, every ticket has been sold for the matchup at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas:

Wembanyama is sitting out San Antonio's first two summer-league games in the California Classic in Sacramento, but he's been practicing with the team over the past few days. The 19-year-old phenom is widely regarded as the best prospect to enter the league since LeBron James in 2003, so there will be a ton of attention on him as he begins his NBA career.

Fans will surely be buzzing with excitement when Wembanyama takes the floor Friday against the Hornets.