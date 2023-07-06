X

    NBA Summer League 2023: Hot Takes on Chet Holmgren, Top Players from Cali, Utah Day 2

    Doric SamJuly 6, 2023

    Memphis Grizzlies forward Matthew Hurt, right, guards Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) during the first half during an NBA summer league basketball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

    The NBA Summer League returned to action for Day 2 with a five-game slate from Sacramento and Utah.

    2022 No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren is back on the floor after missing the entirety of what should've been his rookie year. Also, multiple players from this year's draft got another opportunity to showcase their skills.

    Here's what had NBA Twitter talking from Wednesday's summer league session.

    Brandon Miller Struggles Again

    It's only summer league, but Charlotte Hornets No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller likely had higher hopes for the start of his NBA career.

    Miller failed to make much of an impact once again as the Hornets suffered a 98-83 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

    The former Alabama star was limited to six points while recording eight fouls, six of which came in the first half. Even more concerning, he displayed a lack of aggression, shooting just 2-of-4 from the field. He managed to dish out a game-high seven assists while also adding four rebounds, one steal and four turnovers.

    In Monday's 96-77 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, Miller finished with 18 points on 5-of-11 shooting, five rebounds, three assists, six turnovers and seven fouls. He scored most of his points in garbage time after struggling to find his shooting stroke early.

    Fans on Twitter expressed patience with Miller, as his early struggles are just a part of his growth process:

    Ben @benhuncc

    Brandon Miller shot 50% from the field and had 7 assists I will not be taking questions

    DukePanthersHornets @FanOfHomeState

    Brandon Miller composure looks good. Not getting down or frustrated.<br><br>He understands it's just the summer league. <br><br>A lot of these other players not passing the ball because they not secured in the spot and safety on this team.

    Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

    Hornets rookie Brandon Miller took only four shots in 28 minutes and finished with six points against Golden State today. Hornets summer league coach Marlon Garnett expressed hope that the second overall pick would be more aggressive after the first game. <a href="https://t.co/JCauoc7tl6">https://t.co/JCauoc7tl6</a>

    DukePanthersHornets @FanOfHomeState

    I love seeing Brandon Miller getting involved in other ways than scoring. <br><br>Several great passes!

    Darian 🐦‍⬛ @truzzbuzz

    "I rather see Brandon Miller go 0-15 than 0-2" is what Matt Barnes says and I completely agree. We losing by 20 again anyway

    Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral

    Brandon Miller tonight:<br><br>6 Points<br>4 Rebounds<br>7 Assists<br>50% FG<br>8 Fouls <a href="https://t.co/jqkgLQqaqh">pic.twitter.com/jqkgLQqaqh</a>

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Brandon Miller first two Summer League games: <br><br>Game 1 — Game 2 — <br>18 PTS 6 PTS<br>5 REB 4 REB<br>3 AST 7 AST<br>6 TOV 4 TOV<br>7 PF 8 PF<br><br>It's just Summer League. <a href="https://t.co/evHrkeKrYR">pic.twitter.com/evHrkeKrYR</a>

    ᵂᴵᴸᴸ @BiasedHouston

    Through 2 games of Summer League, Brandon Miller has more personal fouls (15) and more turnovers (10) than made field goals (7).

    Rod Boone @rodboone

    A Bronx cheer from the sparse crowd at Golden 1 Center as Brandon Miller scores his first bucket with 5:30 left in the fourth quarter. Mock cheers again after he hit the free throw to complete the 3-point play.

    73-9 and THEY LIED @CuffsTheLegend

    Charlotte Hornets fans won't be giving Brandon Miller any leeway at all because they already wanted Scoot Henderson. The pressure will amplify especially if Scoot plays well early on in the season lol

    Miller will be seeking a more impressive showing when he faces No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama as the Hornets take on the Spurs in Las Vegas on Friday.

    Chet Holmgren Quieter in Second Outing

    After recording 15 points, nine rebounds and four blocks in his return to the court on Monday, Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren had a slightly more understated performance in his second showing during a 94-86 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

    The 21-year-old finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks, two steals, one assist and six turnovers. He shot just 3-of-8 from the field and missed all four of his three-point attempts.

    Holmgren has been known to struggle against smaller, more physical centers, and he had his handful with the Grizzlies frontcourt duo of Jake LaRavia and Kenny Lofton Jr. LaRavia finished with a team-high 25 points, while Lofton notched 12 points.

    NBA Twitter saw some positives in Holmgren's game, with many believing he's still on the right track:

    ThunderChets @ThunderChats

    A lot of the difference between last year and this year is Giddey <br><br>Chet was able to get more scoring opportunities with a playmaker like Giddey <br><br>He really has to work for everything he gets here now <br><br>Playing with Shai and Gidd gonna be a MOVIE

    Ross Kreines @rosskre

    Great job by Chet Holmgren playing volley-ball with rebounds he can't grab then use of a power dribble and finishes with authority. Chet has a big time skill-set who will impact the game in so many ways on both ends of the floor and he competes hard <a href="https://t.co/7EI1xiJWSj">https://t.co/7EI1xiJWSj</a>

    TF @ThunderFocus

    Chet struggled on offense today, but I'd attribute it to role more than anything.<br><br>He won't be asked to handle this much in an NBA setting, he's much more suited as a play-finisher at this stage

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    CHET MEETS HIM AT THE RIM 🚫 <a href="https://t.co/3nsKfPKgSH">pic.twitter.com/3nsKfPKgSH</a>

    Draft Dummies @DraftDummies

    Think there's a decent chance that both Chet and Wemby finish top 3 in NBA in blocks per game next season

    𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 @Three_Cone

    Chet's gonna be a perennial DPOY contender so fast, he's a special defender

    Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

    Chet Holmgren grabs a rebound over three Grizz defenders and follows with a powerful one handed dunk.<br><br>Chet has 10 points and 9 rebounds in the 3rd quarter.

    Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

    That's a grown man move, Chet! <br><br>This is so fun. This team has so much potential.

    Matt @MattTyranny

    CHET HOLMGREN IS A GROWN MAN

    Steve Jones Jr. @stevejones20

    Chet Holmgren with the "I'm taller than you" shot is always fun to watch. <a href="https://t.co/HeJgjVgVL7">pic.twitter.com/HeJgjVgVL7</a>

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Chet first two games this Summer League:<br><br>12.5 PPG<br>10.0 RPG<br>3.5 BPG<br><br>Hooping. <a href="https://t.co/2nVBN34Hxz">pic.twitter.com/2nVBN34Hxz</a>

    Holmgren and the Thunder will have a quick turnaround, as they will be in action once again on Thursday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

    Jalen Hood-Schifino Has Bounce-Back Game

    It may have taken some time, but Los Angeles Lakers rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino looks like he's adjusted to the speed of summer league. After scoring 15 points on 6-of-19 shooting in a 107-90 loss to the Miami Heat on Monday, he bounced back with a solid performance on Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs.

    The No. 17 pick in this year's draft finished with 20 points, four assists and three rebounds in a 109-99 loss. Hood-Schifino looked more comfortable in his second game, proving the Lakers made the right decision to select him.

    While he still has some things to clean up like his five turnovers and missing his four three-point attempts, Hood-Schifino showed that he has the capabilities to run the offense.

    Fans on Twitter were happy with what they saw from Hood-Schifino on Wednesday:

    Randy @RanD4Real

    Jalen Hood-Schifino is only gonna get better and better and BETTER! 💯

    Alec Lasley @allasley

    Better night in game two for Jalen Hood-Schifino. Finished with 20 points on 8-of-17 from the floor and four assists. Shot making ability was on display much more tonight. <br><br>Next stop —&gt; Vegas. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/iubb?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#iubb</a>

    Coach Rome @Rome_Beast

    it took jalen hood schifino one half a summer league game to adjust to this SL environment <br><br>rn he looks under control aggressive and playing at his own pace <br><br>man i love this kid already bro <br><br>he's gonna be a gamer man

    Brian Morales @bgmoralesss

    I really like Jalen Hood-Schifino's skill set. If he can consistently knock down some perimeter shots it could open his game up even more

    🏀LakersGotNext🏀 @MoneyTLK31

    I don't care if the Lakers win tonight, I seen enough to be excited. Damn good game from Jalen Hood Schifino, Max Christie, and Colin Castleton tonight!!!!

    Blank Slate @blankslate2017

    Hood Schifino! I might have to revise and extend my remarks on this kid. Still, I think he would be a better player and a sure fire top 10 pick with 1-2 more years in college.

    Chris Camello @Chris_Camello

    Hood-Schifino playing well in his second Summer League game. Could be tough for him to crack the rotation for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lakers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lakers</a>, but looks like a solid, composed player

    Don't be a scab @Miserable_PhD

    Hood-Schifino nice 👀

    Jake @JakeAndHoops

    Jalen Hood-Schifino <br>Austin Reaves<br>Max Christie<br>Maxwell Lewis<br>Rui Hachimura<br><br>LeBron is gone after this year, and for that reason, I don't know what Anthony Davis's future in Los Angeles holds. LA will always be a free agent draw. That core is a good start too.

    Kevin 🇨🇦🏀 @KevinF3394

    Jalen Hood Schifino a right handed version of D'Lo his playstyle.

    Otis Kirk @OtisKirk23

    I love Jalen Hood-Schifino never thought he would be there at 17. He is going to be a mismatch for smaller guards. He goes downhill so well.

    𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐨✰ @deadboylyfee

    Once Jalen Hood-Schifino develops a reliable 3 point shot it's gonna get real scary…

    Hood-Schifino and the Lakers will be back in action on Friday against the Golden State Warriors in Las Vegas.