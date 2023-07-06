NBA Summer League 2023: Hot Takes on Chet Holmgren, Top Players from Cali, Utah Day 2

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

The NBA Summer League returned to action for Day 2 with a five-game slate from Sacramento and Utah.

2022 No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren is back on the floor after missing the entirety of what should've been his rookie year. Also, multiple players from this year's draft got another opportunity to showcase their skills.

Here's what had NBA Twitter talking from Wednesday's summer league session.

Brandon Miller Struggles Again

It's only summer league, but Charlotte Hornets No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller likely had higher hopes for the start of his NBA career.

Miller failed to make much of an impact once again as the Hornets suffered a 98-83 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

The former Alabama star was limited to six points while recording eight fouls, six of which came in the first half. Even more concerning, he displayed a lack of aggression, shooting just 2-of-4 from the field. He managed to dish out a game-high seven assists while also adding four rebounds, one steal and four turnovers.

In Monday's 96-77 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, Miller finished with 18 points on 5-of-11 shooting, five rebounds, three assists, six turnovers and seven fouls. He scored most of his points in garbage time after struggling to find his shooting stroke early.

Fans on Twitter expressed patience with Miller, as his early struggles are just a part of his growth process:

Miller will be seeking a more impressive showing when he faces No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama as the Hornets take on the Spurs in Las Vegas on Friday.

Chet Holmgren Quieter in Second Outing

After recording 15 points, nine rebounds and four blocks in his return to the court on Monday, Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren had a slightly more understated performance in his second showing during a 94-86 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks, two steals, one assist and six turnovers. He shot just 3-of-8 from the field and missed all four of his three-point attempts.

Holmgren has been known to struggle against smaller, more physical centers, and he had his handful with the Grizzlies frontcourt duo of Jake LaRavia and Kenny Lofton Jr. LaRavia finished with a team-high 25 points, while Lofton notched 12 points.

NBA Twitter saw some positives in Holmgren's game, with many believing he's still on the right track:

Holmgren and the Thunder will have a quick turnaround, as they will be in action once again on Thursday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Jalen Hood-Schifino Has Bounce-Back Game

It may have taken some time, but Los Angeles Lakers rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino looks like he's adjusted to the speed of summer league. After scoring 15 points on 6-of-19 shooting in a 107-90 loss to the Miami Heat on Monday, he bounced back with a solid performance on Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs.

The No. 17 pick in this year's draft finished with 20 points, four assists and three rebounds in a 109-99 loss. Hood-Schifino looked more comfortable in his second game, proving the Lakers made the right decision to select him.

While he still has some things to clean up like his five turnovers and missing his four three-point attempts, Hood-Schifino showed that he has the capabilities to run the offense.

Fans on Twitter were happy with what they saw from Hood-Schifino on Wednesday:

Hood-Schifino and the Lakers will be back in action on Friday against the Golden State Warriors in Las Vegas.