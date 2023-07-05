Wimbledon 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Winners and Losers from Wednesday

0 of 4

Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek are two of three players through to the third round of Wimbledon.

Djokovic and Swiatek took advantage of their scheduling on Center Court to earn their second wins of the tournament.

Avoiding the back log of matches caused by the weather could help Djokovic in his title defense and Swiatek in the pursuit of her first grass-court major title.

Most of Wednesday's first-round matches went in favor of seeded players, but there was one gigantic upset on the women's side.

Maria Sakkari's slide at majors continued, as she dropped out of the tournament despite sweeping the first set against Marta Kostyuk.

The top Greek on the men's side, Stefanos Tsitsipas, won one of the most entertaining matches of the day in five sets against Dominic Thiem.

Tsitsipas will be in the spotlight once again in the second round, as he takes on former Wimbledon champion and home-country hero Andy Murray.