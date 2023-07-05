Wimbledon 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Winners and Losers from Wednesday

Wimbledon 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Winners and Losers from WednesdayJuly 5, 2023
Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek are two of three players through to the third round of Wimbledon.
Djokovic and Swiatek took advantage of their scheduling on Center Court to earn their second wins of the tournament.
Avoiding the back log of matches caused by the weather could help Djokovic in his title defense and Swiatek in the pursuit of her first grass-court major title.
Most of Wednesday's first-round matches went in favor of seeded players, but there was one gigantic upset on the women's side.
Maria Sakkari's slide at majors continued, as she dropped out of the tournament despite sweeping the first set against Marta Kostyuk.
The top Greek on the men's side, Stefanos Tsitsipas, won one of the most entertaining matches of the day in five sets against Dominic Thiem.
Tsitsipas will be in the spotlight once again in the second round, as he takes on former Wimbledon champion and home-country hero Andy Murray.
Wednesday Results
Men's Singles
Second Round
No. 2 Novak Djokovic def. Jordan Thompson, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-5
First Round
No. 3 Daniil Medvedev def. Arthur Fery, 7-5, 6-4, 6-3
No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas def. Dominic Thiem, 3-6, 7-6 (1), 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (8)
No. 6 Holger Rune def. George Loffhagen, 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-2
No. 8 Jannik Sinner def. Diego Schwartzman, 7-5, 6-1, 6-2
No. 9 Taylor Fritz def. Yannick Hanfmann, 6-4, 2-6, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3
No. 10 Frances Tiafoe def. Wu Yibing, 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-4
Guido Pella def. No. 13 Borna Coric, 6-3, 7-5, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1
No. 16 Tommy Paul def. Shintaro Mochizuki, 7-5, 6-3, 6-1
No. 18 Francisco Cerundolo def. Nuno Borges, 5-7, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4
Roman Safiullin def. No. 20 Roberto Batista Agut, 2-6, 7-6 (7), 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-5
No. 21 Grigor Dimitrov def. Sho Shimabukuro, 6-1, 6-2, 6-1
No. 26 Denis Shapovalov def. Radu Albot, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2
Marton Fucsovics def. No. 28 Tallon Griekspor, 6-4, 6-2, 6-4
No. 32 Ben Shelton def. Taro Daniel, 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3
Women's Singles
Second Round
No. 1 Iga Swiatek def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, 6-2, 6-0
No. 11 Daria Kasatkina def. Jodie Burrage, 6-0, 6-2
First Round
Marta Kostyuk def. No. 5 Maria Sakkari, 0-6, 7-5, 6-2
No. 10 Barbora Krejcikova def. Heather Watson, 6-2, 7-5
No. 13 Beatriz Haddad Maia def, Yulia Putintseva, 3-6, 6-0, 6-4
No. 17 Jelena Ostapenko def. Greet Minnen, 6-1, 6-2
Natalija Stefanovic def. No. 18 Karolina Pliskova, 6-2, 6-3
No. 20 Donna Vekic def. Zhang Shuai, 6-2, 6-3
No. 21 Ekaterina Alexandrova def. Emma Navarro, 6-4, 6-3
No. 22 Anastasia Potapova def. Celine Naef, 6-3, 6-3
No. 25 Madison Keys def. Sonay Kartal, 6-0, 6-3
Viktoriya Tomova def. No. 27 Bernarda Pera, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-3
Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek Cruise into Third Round
Djokovic and Swiatek took full advantage of one of the luxuries afforded to the marquee players.
Djokovic, the No. 2 seed in the men's draw, and Swiatek, the top seed in the women's draw, cruised on Center Court while many players on the outside courts had to battle with the rain just to finish first-round contests.
Djokovic was pushed a bit by Australian Jordan Thompson, but he won the second-set tiebreak and closed out the third set with a 7-5 victory.
The win was Djokovic's 350th in a major tournament. Roger Federer and Serena Williams are the only other players to accomplish that feat, per ESPN Stats and Info.
Swiatek made light work of her second-round matchup against Sara Sarribes Tormo, as she won 12 of the 14 games played on Center Court.
Swiatek, who has major titles on clay and hard courts, looked strong in her first two matches. She won all four of her sets by three games or more.
There are bigger tests waiting in the women's singles bracket for Swiatek, who has not made it past the fourth round at Wimbledon, but the quick matches should give her an advantage in freshness as the rest of the field catches up over the next two days.
Daria Kasatkina, the 11th-seeded woman, is the only other player who got into the third round after Wednesday's action.
Maria Sakkari Suffers Another Stunning Early Exit
Sakkari suffered her second straight first-round loss at a major on Wednesday in the most stunning fashion.
The eighth-seeded Greek won all six games of the first set against Kostyuk, a signal that she would have an easy day on the grass.
Instead, Sakkari fell apart over the next two sets and left the court with another stunning upset on her resume.
Sakkari appeared to break out on the Grand Slam stage in 2021, when she reached the semifinals of the French and U.S. Opens.
Since then, she produced a 9-7 record in Grand Slam matches and has not advanced past the fourth round at any major.
Sakkari joined Coco Gauff as top 10 seeds to lose in the first round of the women's singles bracket.
The upset opened up a path for American Madison Keys to potentially go further than expected. She was slated to face Sakkari in the third round.
Paola Badosa could be the biggest beneficiary of Sakkari's loss, though. The 2021 French Open quarterfinalist is working her way back from injury and could make her third straight fourth-round appearance at Wimbledon.
Stefanos Tsitsipas Wins Battle with Dominic Thiem
Tsitsipas drew arguably the toughest draw of any singles player at Wimbledon.
The fifth-seeded Greek was pushed to the limit by Thiem in their five-set first-round battle.
Tsitsipas and Thiem went to three tiebreaks over three hours and 56 minutes on Court No. 2.
Thiem's performance was a promising sign that he is on the right path in his injury comeback. The 2020 U.S. Open champion also lost in five sets in the French Open first round.
Tsitsipas' next test may be even tougher since he plays Murray, a match that will likely occur on Center Court.
Murray is far from the major-winning form he was in at the peak of his powers, but he will be backed by a raucous home crowd that will make life difficult on the No. 5 seed.
Tsitsipas could play two Brits in his next three matches, as No. 12 seed Cameron Norrie could oppose him in the fourth round.
There is a chance Tsitsipas could face Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev before the final too, so if he makes it to the championship match, he will more than deserve that honor.