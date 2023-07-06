6 NFL Players and Teams That Will Defy Expectations in 2023

0 of 6

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

At this time of year, hope springs eternal for fans of all 32 NFL teams. Everyone has hopes for a successful season. Everyone has expectations.

Of course, expectations for some teams are higher than others. The Kansas City Chiefs expect to make the Super Bowl. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson expects to post gaudy yardage totals. The Jacksonville Jaguars expect to make the postseason.

No, really. They do.

For others, expectations are much more modest. No one expects the Chicago Bears to win the Super Bowl. Or for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder to lead the league in passing yards.

The thing about expectations, though, is that the more modest they are, the easier it is to exceed them. Maybe it's a running back telling Father Time to get bent. Or a couple of last-place teams making the postseason. Or a veteran quarterback washing off the stink of a down year.

For every player and team that fails to meet expectations, there will be those who exceed them.



Players and teams just like these.