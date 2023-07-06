Dodgers' 2023 MLB Draft Guide and Top Prospects to Target

0 of 3

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers do not have a first-round pick in the 2023 draft, with their first selection moved back 10 spots from No. 26 to No. 36 overall as a penalty for exceeding the luxury-tax threshold.

That said, the organization has done a great job identifying talent outside the first round in years past, and just last season they faced a similar situation. Louisville catcher Dalton Rushing was their first selection at No. 40 overall, and he has already found his way onto leaguewide top 100 prospect lists.

Who might the Dodgers be targeting this time around?

Ahead we've broken down three prospects who should be on their radar when their pick comes up in the 2023 MLB draft.