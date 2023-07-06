Dodgers' 2023 MLB Draft Guide and Top Prospects to TargetJuly 6, 2023
Dodgers' 2023 MLB Draft Guide and Top Prospects to Target
The Los Angeles Dodgers do not have a first-round pick in the 2023 draft, with their first selection moved back 10 spots from No. 26 to No. 36 overall as a penalty for exceeding the luxury-tax threshold.
That said, the organization has done a great job identifying talent outside the first round in years past, and just last season they faced a similar situation. Louisville catcher Dalton Rushing was their first selection at No. 40 overall, and he has already found his way onto leaguewide top 100 prospect lists.
Who might the Dodgers be targeting this time around?
Ahead we've broken down three prospects who should be on their radar when their pick comes up in the 2023 MLB draft.
OF Jonny Farmelo, Westfield High School (VA)
The Dodgers reportedly have their eye on outfielder Jonny Farmelo from the Virginia high school ranks.
"They've been tied to prep outfielder Farmelo, and if he's there, that feels like a classic Dodgers W," wrote Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.
The 6'2", 205-pound outfielder has five average-or-better tools, and his plus speed makes him a clean fit in center field defensively. On the offensive side of things, his 50-hit/50-power profile gives him impact potential at a premium position.
It might take an above-slot deal to sign him away from a strong commitment to Virginia.
RHP Ty Floyd, LSU
No player improved his draft stock more at this year's College World Series than LSU right-hander Ty Floyd.
In Game 1 of the CWS finals against the University of Florida, Floyd struck out 17 batters over eight strong innings, allowing four hits and three earned runs in a 4-3 victory by the Tigers.
The 6'2", 200-pound right-hander spent most of the season playing in the shadow of Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews, but that also meant that scouts had plenty of opportunities to watch him pitch in a season where he finished 7-0 with a 4.35 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 120 strikeouts in 91 innings.
Grabbing a pitcher whose stock is on the rise makes a ton of sense for a Dodgers team not picking in the first round, and his fastball-slider combination gives him a high floor as a potential late-inning reliever if he doesn't stick in the rotation.
RHP Travis Sykora, Round Rock High School (TX)
Another strategy for the Dodgers would be to go all-in on the No. 36 overall selection with an above-slot deal for a high school player who slips, targeting senior signs and below-slot players with their next few picks to maximize their bonus pool.
Hard-throwing Travis Sykora is one prep pitcher with huge upside who is rarely mentioned in the first half of the first round, which could mean he either cuts an above-slot deal with someone or makes it to campus at the University of Texas.
The 6'6", 232-pound right-hander has touched 101 mph with his fastball, and he backs it with a splitter and a slider that both profile as potential plus pitches.
He will be draft-eligible as a sophomore if he does go the college route, which helps his negotiating power, but the Dodgers ability to develop pitching also makes them an attractive landing spot.