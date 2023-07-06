NBA

    Grading Bulls' Early Moves in NBA Free Agency

    Zach Buckley@@ZachBuckleyNBAFeatured Columnist IVJuly 6, 2023

      CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 7: Nikola Vucevic #9 and Coby White #0 of the Chicago Bulls talk before the game against the Phoenix Suns on February 7, 2022 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)
      The Chicago Bulls are going for it.

      That's the overarching theme behind the Bulls' early maneuvering during the 2023 NBA offseason.

      Maybe it isn't clear what that "it" entails—it's more competitiveness than title contention—but clearly this club wants to play for something next season. On draft night, they made a move for Julian Phillips, whose defense, length and athleticism could help him find early minutes. In free agency, they've focused both on talent retention and targeted upgrades to improve the defense.

      To get a temperature check on this team, let's break out the red pens and grade some of their most significant moves so far.

    Jevon Carter

      CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 16: Jevon Carter #5 of the Milwaukee Bucks in action against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center on February 16, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
      The Contract: Three years, $20 million

      The Analysis: The Bulls needed a lift at point guard with Lonzo Ball shelved indefinitely, and Carter can provide it.

      His presence will be most felt on the defensive end, which is absolutely fine for a club already running its offense through Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vučević. Carter ranks favorably among the Association's stingiest stoppers. This past season, he landed in the 88th percentile for defensive estimated plus-minus, per Dunks and Threes.

      On offense, Carter will function similarly to how Patrick Beverley ran the position in this past season's second half. Carter isn't much of a playmaker (career-high 2.4 assists last season) or a major scoring threat (8.0 points, another career-high), but he is blossoming as an outside shooter. In 2022-23, he nailed a personal-best 142 triples at a 42.1 percent clip.

      If his shooting sustains, Chicago can count on him for disruptive defense, ball control and catch-and-shoot efficiency. That'd be a good return on this investment.

      The Grade: B-plus

    Nikola Vučevic

      PORTLAND, OREGON - MARCH 24: Nikola Vucevic #9 of the Chicago Bulls shoots a free throw during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on March 24, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)
      The Contract: Three years, $60 million

      The Analysis: OK, so technically this was an extension inked before free agency opened, but given the money spent and the role Vučević fills, it felt right to evaluate this instead of the Torrey Craig addition.

      The pay rate for Vučević is...fine. It might be a tick above market value for a center who isn't a great outside shooter or rim protector, but he is very good at what he does. He scores in myriad ways, makes good decisions, cleans the glass and plays solid positional defense (when his athletic limitations don't get in the way).

      Skilled players with his size (6'10", 260 lbs) are always helpful, and if the aim is to be as competitive as possible next season, keeping him was always a necessary part of the plan.

      Saying all of that, the fit isn't (and hasn't been) great, since his scoring gets muted a bit by playing with LaVine and DeRozan. The direction is also uninspiring, as Chicago hasn't appeared as anything more than a play-in team since Ball went down. If Vučević signed this deal with a team that had a clearer vision and higher ceiling, the letter grade would improve.

      The Grade: C-plus

    Coby White

      MIAMI, FL - APRIL 14: Coby White #0 of the Chicago Bulls looks on during the game against the Miami Heat During the 2023 Play-in Tournament on April 14, 2023 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)
      The Contract: Three years, $33 million

      The Analysis: It perhaps speaks volumes about White's career that he never looked better than he did this past season—while he was handling a smaller role than ever.

      Credit him for making subtle-but-important strides as a defender and decision-maker. If he keeps climbing the developmental ladder, he could turn this contract into a bargain.

      For now, though, it reads more like a decent deal for both sides. It's possible White found his calling as an instant-impact reserve, and this is about market value for a score-first spark plug.

      Still, the agreement gets docked a bit for the less-than-optimal fit. White's impact can only be felt so much in Chicago when the Bulls have bigger mouths to feed on offense. It makes some sense for them to invest in his future, but you can't help but wonder if their present roster construction could be holding him back.

      The Grade: B-minus

