Grading Bulls' Early Moves in NBA Free Agency

The Chicago Bulls are going for it.



That's the overarching theme behind the Bulls' early maneuvering during the 2023 NBA offseason.



Maybe it isn't clear what that "it" entails—it's more competitiveness than title contention—but clearly this club wants to play for something next season. On draft night, they made a move for Julian Phillips, whose defense, length and athleticism could help him find early minutes. In free agency, they've focused both on talent retention and targeted upgrades to improve the defense.



To get a temperature check on this team, let's break out the red pens and grade some of their most significant moves so far.

