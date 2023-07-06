Grading Knicks' Early Moves in NBA Free Agency

0 of 3

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The New York Knicks are off to a productive start to the 2023 NBA offseason.



Pair that with the progress made during the 2022-23 campaign, and it's clear the 'Bockers are trending the right direction. Now, they probably need to uncover a path to a true needle-mover to get on a realistic championship track, but when a conference semifinalist is trending up, that means good things are happening.



To accurately assess just where the Knicks are headed, let's review their most significant moves so far and assign each with a letter grade.

