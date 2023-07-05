Anthony Parker Named Magic GM; John Hammond Will Move into Advisory Role

G Fiume/Getty Images

The Orlando Magic announced Wednesday they're promoting Anthony Parker to general manager to replace John Hammond.

Hammond, who had been the GM since May 2017, will move into a senior advisory role. He had signed an extension with the franchise in January 2022.

"We are excited for John's well-deserved next chapter," said president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman. "He has, and will continue to be, an invaluable resource. His experience has helped set the table for the Magic's future and we look forward to continuing to lean on him in regard to everything from player evaluation to player development."

Parker, who spent nine seasons in the NBA as a player, became the GM of the NBA G League's Lakeland Magic in 2017. He moved to Orlando's front office in 2021 as an assistant GM.

While the Magic missed the playoffs for the third straight year in 2022-23, Hammond leaves behind a solid foundation.

Paolo Banchero is the reigning Rookie of the Year after averaging 20.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Franz Wagner continued to make strides in his second season, putting up 18.6 points per game and shooting 36.1 percent from beyond the arc. Wendell Carter Jr. is a consistent performer on a bargain contract.

The jury is still out on Orlando's haul from the 2023 NBA draft.

Arkansas guard Anthony Black could be an effective two-way player, and his arrival gives the front office avenues to explore trades centered around the guards already on the roster. Michigan forward Jett Howard was widely considered a reach at No. 11, though, with Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projecting him to be the 25th overall pick in his final mock draft.

Maybe the Magic will be proven right with their high evaluation of Howard.

Regardless, this is a good time to make a major change within the organization.

Between Banchero and Wagner, Parker has the nucleus of what should be the Magic's next playoff contender. Now, it's up to him to continue building on that and finding the pieces that get the team to the next level.