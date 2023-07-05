X

NBA

    NBA Trade Rumors: Raptors' Pascal Siakam Subject of 'Persistent Speculation'

    Adam WellsJuly 5, 2023

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 07: Pascal Siakam #43 of the Toronto Raptors brings the ball up court during the second quarter of the game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 07, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.
    Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

    In the wake of losing Fred VanVleet to the Houston Rockets in free agency, the front office for the Toronto Raptors could pursue any number of directions to take the franchise.

    Per Michael Grange of SportsNet, Pascal Siakam has been the subject of "persistent speculation" and he could potentially be traded before the start of the regular season.

    Grange noted the Atlanta Hawks are one team that's been connected to Siakam "for weeks" and they attempted to re-engage Toronto after VanVleet agreed to a three-year, $130 million deal with the Rockets on Friday.

    "Several other teams are believed to have checked in also," Grange wrote about interest in the two-time All-Star.

