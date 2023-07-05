NBA Trade Rumors: Raptors' Pascal Siakam Subject of 'Persistent Speculation'

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

In the wake of losing Fred VanVleet to the Houston Rockets in free agency, the front office for the Toronto Raptors could pursue any number of directions to take the franchise.

Per Michael Grange of SportsNet, Pascal Siakam has been the subject of "persistent speculation" and he could potentially be traded before the start of the regular season.

Grange noted the Atlanta Hawks are one team that's been connected to Siakam "for weeks" and they attempted to re-engage Toronto after VanVleet agreed to a three-year, $130 million deal with the Rockets on Friday.

"Several other teams are believed to have checked in also," Grange wrote about interest in the two-time All-Star.

