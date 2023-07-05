Patriots' Top Trade Candidates Ahead of 2023 Training Camp

0 of 3

Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New England Patriots might be willing to move on from two members of their 2021 free-agent class.

Kendrick Bourne and Jalen Mills have been flushed down the depth chart due to average 2022 seasons and the additions of younger players at wide receiver and defensive back.

Bourne and Mills could be two of the most talked about trade targets in preseason. Both players still have plenty to offer, but they may not fit into the Patriots' plans anymore.

The Patriots may not be willing to trade anyone else in 2023, but there could be a situation in which Bailey Zappe earns interest and the team is comfortable moving on from him.