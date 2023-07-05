Dolphins' Top Trade Candidates Ahead of 2023 Training Camp

0 of 3

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins have an abundance of fascinating offensive skill position players on their depth chart.

Myles Gaskin, Cedrick Wilson and others would have prominent roles elsewhere in the NFL, but in Miami, they are relegated behind superstars and reliable starters.

Miami's running back depth chart is topped by Jeff Wilson Jr. and Raheem Mostert. The draft selection of Devon Achane could make it harder for Gaskin to make the 53-man roster.

At wide receiver, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will dominate most of the targets from Tua Tagovailoa. Braxton Berrios could clean up the other targets as the No. 3 wide out.

That leaves plenty of trade candidates further down the depth chart for players, like Gaskin, who could make the 53-man roster and receive a decent amount of production in better situations.