Dolphins' Top Trade Candidates Ahead of 2023 Training Camp

Dolphins' Top Trade Candidates Ahead of 2023 Training CampJuly 5, 2023
The Miami Dolphins have an abundance of fascinating offensive skill position players on their depth chart.
Myles Gaskin, Cedrick Wilson and others would have prominent roles elsewhere in the NFL, but in Miami, they are relegated behind superstars and reliable starters.
Miami's running back depth chart is topped by Jeff Wilson Jr. and Raheem Mostert. The draft selection of Devon Achane could make it harder for Gaskin to make the 53-man roster.
At wide receiver, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will dominate most of the targets from Tua Tagovailoa. Braxton Berrios could clean up the other targets as the No. 3 wide out.
That leaves plenty of trade candidates further down the depth chart for players, like Gaskin, who could make the 53-man roster and receive a decent amount of production in better situations.
Myles Gaskin
Gaskin's presence on Miami's roster is a bit stunning.
The running back out of Washington did not see the field much last season in Mike McDaniel's first year in charge.
Gaskin is still on the roster ahead of training camp in 2023, but the same limited role awaits him.
There is not even a guarantee that Gaskin picks up snaps if Mostert or Wilson gets hurt because Achane was drafted in the third round.
Of course, that could lead to Gaskin being cut and signing as a free agent elsewhere at some point of the preseason.
The Dolphins should try to collect a late-round pick for him in case Gaskin goes off in preseason and receives interest from one or two teams.
At 26 with only two full NFL seasons on his legs, Gaskin could be a solid addition for a team with a running back need that pops up in preseason.
Cedrick Wilson
At best, Wilson is fighting to be the No. 3 wide out on a roster that includes two superstars in Hill and Waddle.
Berrios' free-agent arrival could relegate Wilson to the No. 4 spot and a limited role inside the offense.
Wilson only caught 12 balls for 136 yards over 15 games last season in Miami, and he could be in for a similar total in 2023.
Wilson is two years removed from a 600-yard season with the Dallas Cowboys, and at 28, he could have more outside interest than Robbie Chosen, or second-year wide out Erik Ezukanma.
Like Gaskin, Wilson will not bring much back to Miami in terms of draft picks, but the Dolphins can get something for him if there is interest across the league and his path to playing time is blocked yet again.
Robbie Chosen
Robbie Chosen, formerly known as Robby Anderson, might be the most interesting offensive player to watch in preseason.
The 30-year-old wide out is coming off the worst season of his professional career, as he produced 76 receiving yards on seven catches for the Arizona Cardinals.
Arizona's brutal quarterback situation after the Kyler Murray injury can be blamed for some of that production, but Chosen also missed time due to injury.
Since recording 1,096 receiving yards in 2020, Chosen's yardage total dropped over 200 yards in three straight seasons.
He was a low-risk, high-reward signing by the Dolphins this offseason, but if he explodes in preseason, he could garner interest from other teams.
There is a production ceiling at wide receiver in Miami because of Hill and Waddle, so if Chosen plays well in preseason, the Dolphins could trade him for draft picks so that he can find a better situation to produce more on a weekly basis.