LeBron James Scoring Record Ticket from Thunder vs. Lakers Could Auction for over $5K

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

A ticket stub from the game that saw LeBron James break the NBA's all-time scoring record last season reportedly has a chance to sell for over $5,000 at auction.

According to TMZ Sports, the ticket went up for bid this week, and it has already reached $2,000. When the auction ends next week, Heritage Auctions experts estimate that it could eclipse the $5,000 mark.

The stub has been graded a 9 by PSA, and due to the fact that tickets to sporting events are almost exclusively digital these days, it is possible that very few other hard-copy tickets exist for that particular game.

On Feb. 7, the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena in L.A., and LeBron needed 36 points in the game to surpass the all-time scoring record held by another Lakers legend in Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

James went on to score 38 points in a 133-130 loss to OKC, usurping Abdul-Jabbar's record of 38,387 career points.

The 38-year-old James finished the season with 38,652 career points, putting him well clear of Kareem.

Abdul-Jabbar's record had stood for nearly 40 years, as he broke the record previously held by Wilt Chamberlain in 1984. Now, James could be in line for a similarly long reign atop the NBA's all-time scoring list.

While the person auctioning off the ticket stub for James' record-breaking game stands to make a solid chunk of change, another piece of memorabilia from the game could far surpass it if it ever reaches the auction block.

Per TMZ, Heritage Auctions director of sports auctions Chris Ivy estimates that James' game-worn jersey from that contest could go for as much as $3 million if it is made available.