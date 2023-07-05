Ranking the WWE and AEW Matches of the Year Thus Far in 2023

0 of 5

Photo credit: All Elite Wrestling

It may not seem like it, but we've already reached the halfway mark in a fantastic year for pro wrestling.

This is the best time to be a fan because there is something for everyone, and we can access more high-quality matches than ever before. There is wrestling on just about every day most weeks.

The two biggest companies in the world are currently doing well, and the healthy competition between them has been good for the industry. WWE hasn't missed a beat in 2023, putting on a string of great live events. Meanwhile, All Elite Wrestling has put together a loaded roster, and its partnership with New Japan Pro Wrestling recently led to another incredible show.

There have been so many memorable matches and ongoing storylines, but we will try to narrow it down to five of the best bouts from both companies. This is a ranking of five candidates for match of the year from AEW and WWE.

Honorable Mentions

El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Kenny Omega, AEW Dynamite

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley, WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1

Darby Allin vs. Jack Perry vs. MJF vs. Sammy Guevara, AEW Double or Nothing

Dijak vs. Ilja Dragunov, NXT Battleground

Anarchy In The Arena, AEW Double or Nothing