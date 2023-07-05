Ranking the WWE and AEW Matches of the Year Thus Far in 2023

Ranking the WWE and AEW Matches of the Year Thus Far in 2023July 5, 2023
It may not seem like it, but we've already reached the halfway mark in a fantastic year for pro wrestling.
This is the best time to be a fan because there is something for everyone, and we can access more high-quality matches than ever before. There is wrestling on just about every day most weeks.
The two biggest companies in the world are currently doing well, and the healthy competition between them has been good for the industry. WWE hasn't missed a beat in 2023, putting on a string of great live events. Meanwhile, All Elite Wrestling has put together a loaded roster, and its partnership with New Japan Pro Wrestling recently led to another incredible show.
There have been so many memorable matches and ongoing storylines, but we will try to narrow it down to five of the best bouts from both companies. This is a ranking of five candidates for match of the year from AEW and WWE.
Honorable Mentions
El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Kenny Omega, AEW Dynamite
Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley, WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1
Darby Allin vs. Jack Perry vs. MJF vs. Sammy Guevara, AEW Double or Nothing
Dijak vs. Ilja Dragunov, NXT Battleground
Anarchy In The Arena, AEW Double or Nothing
5. Jey and Jimmy Uso vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, WrestleMania 39 Night 1
The Bloodline saga has given us so many unforgettable moments in the first half of this year.
Sami Zayn's defection from the group was the perfect way to end the Royal Rumble in January. The former Honorary Uce went on to unsuccessfully challenge Roman Reigns in his hometown of Montreal at Elimination Chamber.
It was bittersweet to see Zayn fall to The Tribal Chief, but it made his triumph in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 that much better. At the event, the 38-year-old reunited with his best friend, Kevin Owens, and paid homage to PWG as they ended The Usos' historic reign.
This remains one of the highlights of 2023. There wasn't a better way to end this storyline or the first night of WWE's most prominent show of the year.
All of the callbacks and references hit the mark. Moreover, it was a fitting display of tag team wrestling in a title match to close The Show of Shows for the first time in its storied history.
4. 'Hangman' Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley, AEW Revolution
In hindsight, AEW Revolution was one of the better pay-per-views this year.
Most fans will talk about its outstanding main event, but Adam Page and Jon Moxley also capped off their heated rivalry with a wildly entertaining Texas death match on the same night.
Some critics may not be a fan of this style of wrestling or The Death Rider's penchant for blood. Nonetheless, it's hard to deny he has put a refreshing spin on this stipulation match with NJPW and AEW.
You could tell how passionate Moxley is about it when he talked about putting the match together during his last appearance on The Sessions with Renée Paquette.
It's hard to shock longtime wrestling fans, but this chaotic serving of this brand of violence kept us watching to see what brutal and inventive spot they would do next.
It was a non-stop roller coaster from start to finish, and the win helped to cement Hangman as a star to keep an eye on again.
3. Drew McIntyre vs. Gunther vs. Sheamus, WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 2
Gunther has been on an absolute tear as intercontinental champion in WWE.
The Ring General had already delivered two certified bangers with Sheamus last year. So, it shouldn't have come as a surprise that the two could steal the show at WrestleMania 39 with Drew McIntyre.
These three Superstars did just that on Night 2 of this year's Showcase of the Immortals. This action-packed entry brought out the best in everyone involved and showcased Gunther as a star destined to return to the event in a marquee matchup.
In fact, the Austrian could become a contender for the World Heavyweight Championship later this year.
2. Bryan Danielson vs. MJF, AEW Revolution
Bryan Danielson and MJF have both had some phenomenal outings this year.
The American Dragon produced a slew of excellent TV matches with Rush, Bandido and Konosuke Takeshita, and he took part in a dream match with Okada at Forbidden Door. Meanwhile, MJF has had tremendous encounters with Adam Cole and his fellow four pillars.
Nevertheless, their Iron Man match from Revolution is possibly the best AEW World Championship contest to date. The Salt of the Earth has proved time and again that he's more than just a sensational talker, and this was further proof he could hang with the best.
This match struck the right balance of top-notch technical wrestling and compelling in-ring storytelling. The finish was a heartbreaking but satisfying conclusion to this feud.
1. Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door
On June 25, Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay followed up their acclaimed IWGP United States Championship match from Wrestle Kingdom 17 with an instant classic.
Their second encounter came with the added pressure of attempting to top their first and stand out on a card that included Kazuchika Okada vs. Bryan Danielson.
However, Omega and Ospreay lived up to the hype as the best match on a stacked show.
This rematch was violent and awe-inspiring. Savvy AEW fans ate up every callback to their first encounter and bit on every false finish. The final stretch may be divisive, but it had viewers on the edge of their seats as The Commonwealth Kingpin regained his title in enemy territory.
If there is a third entry in this trilogy, we could have another contender for match of the year when all is said and done.