WWE NXT Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 4

Credit: WWE.com.

WWE NXT celebrated the 4th of July holiday with a big show including a career-changing tag team match and the return of an old match type in a new form.



The Creed Brothers and The Dyad would compete in a match where the losers would leave NXT. Ava promised that Joe Gacy had a plan to help Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid while Julius and Brutus Creed walked in very confident.



Eddy Thorpe would face the toughest challenge of his NXT run, fighting Damon Kemp in an NXT Underground match. He did have Gable Steveson in his corner for this brutal battle.



Mustafa Ali would face Tyler Bate, knowing that the winner would likely earn the next opportunity to challenge Wes Lee for the NXT North American Championship next.



Roxanne Perez hoped to get some revenge against the dangerous Blair Davenport. Lyra Valkyria hoped to shut up Jacy Jayne one on one.



Bron Breakker also promised to make a statement as he continues to demand that Shawn Michaels give him what he wants.



Who would walk out with a big win? What implications would this show have for Great American Bash 2023?

