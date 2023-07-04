WWE NXT Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 4July 4, 2023
WWE NXT Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 4
WWE NXT celebrated the 4th of July holiday with a big show including a career-changing tag team match and the return of an old match type in a new form.
The Creed Brothers and The Dyad would compete in a match where the losers would leave NXT. Ava promised that Joe Gacy had a plan to help Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid while Julius and Brutus Creed walked in very confident.
Eddy Thorpe would face the toughest challenge of his NXT run, fighting Damon Kemp in an NXT Underground match. He did have Gable Steveson in his corner for this brutal battle.
Mustafa Ali would face Tyler Bate, knowing that the winner would likely earn the next opportunity to challenge Wes Lee for the NXT North American Championship next.
Roxanne Perez hoped to get some revenge against the dangerous Blair Davenport. Lyra Valkyria hoped to shut up Jacy Jayne one on one.
Bron Breakker also promised to make a statement as he continues to demand that Shawn Michaels give him what he wants.
Who would walk out with a big win? What implications would this show have for Great American Bash 2023?
Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport
- Perez attacked Davenport during her entrance, causing both to fight through smoke to get to the ring.
- Davenport sent The Prodigy into the steel steps for a near count-out then hit a Falcon Arrow to almost take the pin.
Roxanne Perez fought Blair Davenport with all that she had, but she seemed to still be weakened by recent attacks from her new rival. Davenport took her down with a pair of V-Triggers.
This was not the most exciting match, but it certainly a tone in this rivalry. The two hit hard throughout. The Prodigy sold how much this meant to her while seemingly outmatched in a pure brawl with her opponent.
It was a longer match but still felt one-sided. Davenport picked her apart. Perez will clearly need to step up her game to truly contest her rival in a future match.
Davenport got a huge boost from this match. She defeated a former NXT women's champion and a star still considered one of the best in the business. She instantly rises to title contention.
Result
Davenport def. Perez by pinfall.
Grade
B-
Notable Moments