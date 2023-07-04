Victor Wembanyama Calls Joey Chestnut 'Most Dominant Athlete of All Time'

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama knows greatness when he sees it. And he took time to show some love to one of the US' most sacred treasures and legends, Joseph Christian Chestnut—although he normally goes by "Joey."

Chestnut won his 16th Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on Tuesday afternoon in dominant fashion, downing 62 hot dogs, 13 more than his next closest competitor, Geoffrey Esper, who finished second for a third year in a row.

Wembanyama took a moment to acknowledge Chestnut's excellence, going on Instagram and calling him the "most dominant athlete of all time."

Chestnut has now won eight Nathan's Famous in a row and has only lost once since his dominant run began back in 2007 when he took down the seemingly invincible Takeru Kobayashi, who had won six contests in a row up to that point.

While Wembanyama certainly can't expect to match the unrivaled greatness of Chestnut (unless he goes on to win 16 NBA championships), there are certainly high expectations for the 19-year-old who's considered the greatest prospect of this generation.

He was drafted No. 1 overall by the Spurs on June 22 and will look to lead the franchise back to the top of the NBA mountain after averaging 21.6 points per game to go along with 10.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.1 blocks with Metropolitans 92 of the LNB Pro A league in France.

And now, he has some new inspiration.