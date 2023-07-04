X

NBA

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    NBA Will Test In-Game Flopping Penalty During 2023 Summer League

    Jack MurrayJuly 4, 2023

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT - JULY 3: Tre Mann #23 of the Oklahoma City Thunder dunks the ball during the game against the Utah Jazz during the 2023 NBA Salt Lake City Summer League on July 3, 2023 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

    The NBA is taking steps towards fixing its flopping problem.

    The league is testing an In-Game Flopping Penalty during summer-league games in Utah, Sacramento and Las Vegas.

    NBA Communications @NBAPR

    The proposed In-Game Flopping Penalty will be in effect on a provisional basis for all 2023 NBA summer leagues. <a href="https://t.co/eqdJ5gHr7d">pic.twitter.com/eqdJ5gHr7d</a>

    The NBA Board of Governors is set to vote on the rule on July 11, so implementing it on a provisional basis during these exhibition games is a good opportunity to see how it plays out.

    The base penalty for a called flop is a free throw for the opposing team and possession. The infraction is looked at as a non-unsportsmanlike technical foul and does not count towards a players personal foul total or potentially lead to an ejection. It also does not have to signal an end to a live play and can be assessed when the ball is dead.

    This is not the first step the league has taken to address embellishment issues. The league created an anti-flopping rule in 2012 that sent a warning to a player who commits a flop, and any further infractions would result in fines that increase in value with every additional flop. The key difference with this adjustment is the in-game penalty, which means that these infractions could negatively impact a team's chance to win.

    The league defined a flop as "an attempt to either fool referees into calling undeserved fouls or fool fans into thinking the referees missed a foul call by exaggerating the effect of contact with an opposing player." before the original rule was put in place in 2012.

    NBA Will Test In-Game Flopping Penalty During 2023 Summer League
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon