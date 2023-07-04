X

    Joey Chestnut Hailed by Fans After Winning 2023 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJuly 4, 2023

    Competitive eater Joey Chestnut holds a plate of hotdogs representing his world record for eating 76 hotdogs and buns in ten minutes during a weigh-in ceremony before the Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, Monday, July 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    AP Photo/John Minchillo

    The legend of Joey Chestnut grew even more Tuesday en route to him winning his 16th Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest (and eighth in a row), and it had nothing to do with eating a bewildering amount of frankfurters.

    The contest was delayed and then briefly canceled as a thunderstorm rolled through Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York. Contest host George Shea then said that the New York City Police Department told him to cancel the event.

    This clearly did not sit well with Chestnut, as multiple eye-witnesses reported.

    Kenneth Heasley @HeasleyK13

    Hear me out, I'm not saying the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest is going to happen, but <a href="https://twitter.com/joeyjaws?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@joeyjaws</a> just came out and said and I quote, "I'm gonna get the rest of the guys out and we're gonna do this f***er." <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nathansfamous?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nathansfamous</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ESPN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ESPN</a> <a href="https://t.co/PhOTQGrKWv">pic.twitter.com/PhOTQGrKWv</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    A little rain's not messing up <a href="https://twitter.com/joeyjaws?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@joeyjaws</a>' big day 😅🌭<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/eatingcontest?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@eatingcontest</a>)<a href="https://t.co/H8PUJDTayG">pic.twitter.com/H8PUJDTayG</a>

    The man of the people also spoke with ardent fans during the delay.

    ESPN @espn

    Joey Chestnut ran out to show love to the fans while the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Contest was in a lighting delay 🤝 <a href="https://t.co/bxpJAk4yeC">pic.twitter.com/bxpJAk4yeC</a>

    Ultimately, the men's competition was called back on, and Chestnut went to work, eating 62 hot dogs for a comfortable victory.

    ESPN @espn

    This is peak performance 🌭😳 <a href="https://t.co/SHQHM1wIfD">pic.twitter.com/SHQHM1wIfD</a>

    ESPN @espn

    Not even a weather delay can stop Joey Chestnut 😤<br><br>He downs 62 hot dogs to claim his 16th Mustard Belt 🏆 <a href="https://t.co/PbcOkt1gVc">pic.twitter.com/PbcOkt1gVc</a>

    Joey Chestnut Hailed by Fans After Winning 2023 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
    A legion of Chestnut supporters on Twitter praised him for anything he may have done to get this contest back on.

    HARD FACTOR @HardFactorNews

    <a href="https://t.co/LYY7qtnaxx">pic.twitter.com/LYY7qtnaxx</a>

    Big Cat @BarstoolBigCat

    Joey Chestnut should run for President after today. Easy victory. Electoral landslide

    Covers @Covers

    Joey Chesunut walking into Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest headquarters demanding the contest be back on. <a href="https://t.co/SuH3n9OBZq">pic.twitter.com/SuH3n9OBZq</a>

    SportsLine @SportsLine

    Joey Chestnut after saving the Hot Dog Eating Contest <a href="https://t.co/7Bxc5wG7y0">pic.twitter.com/7Bxc5wG7y0</a>

    Football @BostonConnr

    Joey Chestnut when they tell him he can't eat Hot Dogs on the 4th of July: <a href="https://t.co/0xs5LpeRiz">pic.twitter.com/0xs5LpeRiz</a>

    Danny Armstrong @DArmstrong44

    Joey Chestnut to God after trying to cancel Nathan's Hotdog Eating Contest: <a href="https://t.co/waLhdt4PFZ">pic.twitter.com/waLhdt4PFZ</a>

    Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia

    Joey Chestnut calling the White House to save the hot dog eating contest <a href="https://t.co/B4iOF9wnG8">pic.twitter.com/B4iOF9wnG8</a>

    mark @marksiembida

    Joey Chestnut coming back out after the thunderstorms to make sure the hot dog eating contest happens <a href="https://t.co/pYS85c8CLr">pic.twitter.com/pYS85c8CLr</a>

    Petrov McGuire @McguirePetrov

    Joey Chestnut fighting through the storm to eat some hot dogs <a href="https://t.co/LdW1YnP9PT">pic.twitter.com/LdW1YnP9PT</a>

    Shooter McGavin @ShooterMcGavin_

    The equivalent on Tiger Woods walking to the first tee at Augusta National. Let the man eat <a href="https://t.co/ZnO4wTM1nL">pic.twitter.com/ZnO4wTM1nL</a>

    And then many more praised him for taking the Mustard Belt yet again.

    Big Cat @BarstoolBigCat

    I thank God every day that I was put on Earth at the same time as Joey Chestnut. The very definition of a Living Legend <a href="https://t.co/YYFqg4oINQ">pic.twitter.com/YYFqg4oINQ</a>

    br_betting @br_betting

    Joey Chestnut <a href="https://t.co/c7zncuGhlr">pic.twitter.com/c7zncuGhlr</a>

    Front Office Sports @FOS

    Joey Chestnut has 55 world records for eating, including:<br><br>▪️ Funnel cake<br>▪️ Twinkies<br>▪️ Deep fried asparagus<br>▪️ Taco Bell tacos<br>▪️ Gumbo<br>▪️ Big Macs<br><br>He just waited through a lightning delay, ate 62 hot dogs, won $10,000, and took home the title for the 16th time. <a href="https://t.co/6VEIKqC6ge">pic.twitter.com/6VEIKqC6ge</a>

    The Athletic @TheAthletic

    Notable men's sports championship totals:<br><br>Yankees — 27 World Series<br>Canadiens — 24 Stanley Cups<br>Novak Djokovic — 23 majors singles titles<br>Jack Nicklaus — 18 major wins<br>Celtics/Lakers — 17 NBA titles<br>Joey Chestnut — 16 Mustard Belts<br><br>🎥 <a href="https://twitter.com/espn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@espn</a><a href="https://t.co/4Eo0G8PLgw">pic.twitter.com/4Eo0G8PLgw</a>

    Nico @elitetakes_

    Joey Chestnut's LEGACY Performance:<br><br>- 62 hot dogs destroyed<br>- 6.2 hot dogs per minute<br>- Un-cancelled the contest<br>- Most championships ever in a single athletic event (16)<br><br>America's GOAT. <a href="https://t.co/J0GNWxenNG">pic.twitter.com/J0GNWxenNG</a>

    Will Compton @_willcompton

    62 hotdogs in those weather conditions puts Joey Chestnut in the argument for greatest athlete of all time

    Michael Chait @mikechait

    There is a very short list of people who dominated for a long period of time during my lifetime.<br><br>Michael Phelps<br>Jack Nicklaus<br>Michael Jordan<br>Serena Williams<br>Floyd Mayweather<br><br>And Joey Chestnut <a href="https://t.co/usmBnmKgdL">https://t.co/usmBnmKgdL</a>

    Another legend went to work prior to the delay as Miki Sudo won the women's division by eating 39-and-a-half hot dogs.

    ESPN @espn

    MIKI SUDO EATS 39.5 HOT DOGS TO CLAIM HER NINTH NATHAN'S FAMOUS HOT DOG CONTEST‼️ <a href="https://t.co/17ttquQZRY">pic.twitter.com/17ttquQZRY</a>

    Sudo is now a nine-time champion who notably won every year from 2014-2020. She holds the all-time women's record with 48-and-a-half hot dogs and buns consumed in 10 minutes (2020).