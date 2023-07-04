Joey Chestnut Hailed by Fans After Winning 2023 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

Joey Chestnut Hailed by Fans After Winning 2023 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating ContestJuly 4, 2023
The legend of Joey Chestnut grew even more Tuesday en route to him winning his 16th Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest (and eighth in a row), and it had nothing to do with eating a bewildering amount of frankfurters.
The contest was delayed and then briefly canceled as a thunderstorm rolled through Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York. Contest host George Shea then said that the New York City Police Department told him to cancel the event.
This clearly did not sit well with Chestnut, as multiple eye-witnesses reported.
Hear me out, I'm not saying the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest is going to happen, but @joeyjaws just came out and said and I quote, "I'm gonna get the rest of the guys out and we're gonna do this f***er."
A little rain's not messing up @joeyjaws' big day 😅🌭
The man of the people also spoke with ardent fans during the delay.
Ultimately, the men's competition was called back on, and Chestnut went to work, eating 62 hot dogs for a comfortable victory.
A legion of Chestnut supporters on Twitter praised him for anything he may have done to get this contest back on.
And then many more praised him for taking the Mustard Belt yet again.
Joey Chestnut has 55 world records for eating, including:

▪️ Funnel cake
▪️ Twinkies
▪️ Deep fried asparagus
▪️ Taco Bell tacos
▪️ Gumbo
▪️ Big Macs

He just waited through a lightning delay, ate 62 hot dogs, won $10,000, and took home the title for the 16th time.
Notable men's sports championship totals:

Yankees — 27 World Series
Canadiens — 24 Stanley Cups
Novak Djokovic — 23 majors singles titles
Jack Nicklaus — 18 major wins
Celtics/Lakers — 17 NBA titles
Joey Chestnut — 16 Mustard Belts
There is a very short list of people who dominated for a long period of time during my lifetime.

Michael Phelps
Jack Nicklaus
Michael Jordan
Serena Williams
Floyd Mayweather

And Joey Chestnut
Another legend went to work prior to the delay as Miki Sudo won the women's division by eating 39-and-a-half hot dogs.
Sudo is now a nine-time champion who notably won every year from 2014-2020. She holds the all-time women's record with 48-and-a-half hot dogs and buns consumed in 10 minutes (2020).