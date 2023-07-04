Ronald Acuña Jr. 1st in MLB History With 20 HRs, 40 SBs, 50 RBIs Before All-Star Game

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Life is good for the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta defeated the Cleveland Guardians 4-2 in Monday's contest and improved to 57-27 on the campaign. Ronald Acuña Jr. also made history in the process becoming the first player in MLB history to record 20 home runs, 40 stolen bases and 50 RBI prior to the All-Star break, per Tom Withers of the Associated Press.

Withers noted he also became the third player alongside Rickey Henderson (1990) and Eric Davis (1986) to reach 20 home runs and 40 stolen bases in the first 84 games of the season.

Acuña was relatively quiet during Monday's win at 1-for-4 with a run scored, but he did notch his 40th stolen base of the season.

The Braves have now won nine in a row and are a sizzling 17-1 in their last 18.

If they keep rolling and Acuña continues to play at a historic level, he may be adding a World Series title to his incredible season.