    Hot Takes on Warriors' Brandin Podziemski vs. Kings' Keegan Murray

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJuly 4, 2023

    SACRAMENTO, CA - JULY 3: Brandin Podziemski #2 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball during the game against the Sacramento Kings during the 2023 NBA California Classic on July 3, 2023 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

    Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray was an All-Rookie First Team selection last season but is back for the Summer League ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

    And he looked in midseason form during Monday during his team's 100-94 victory over the Golden State Warriors. Murray finished with 29 points and two steals on 8-of-17 shooting from the field and was the best player on the floor for extended stretches.

    Monday's contest was also the first NBA glance at Warriors' first-round pick Brandin Podziemski.

    Golden State selected the Santa Clara product with the No. 19 overall pick after he was the WCC Player of the Year behind 19.9 points per game and a 43.8 percent clip from three-point range. He took the court, but second-round draft pick Trayce Jackson-Davis was sidelined with injury concerns.

    Podziemski was fairly solid with 12 points, six assists, six rebounds and four turnovers, which led to mixed reviews from Twitter:

    Kevin Xiang @therealkevinx

    Thought we drafted Brandin Podziemski to be our "next Klay Thompson" and shoot the ball. I can appreciate a pass first point guard but you can't be scared to shoot the wide open looks in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBASummerLeague?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBASummerLeague</a>

    Shervon Fakhimi @ShervonFakhimi

    I see what there is to like about Brandin Podziemski, but he's not squelching my concern about his size &amp; burst when it comes to being a primary creator. <br><br>(Tbf to him SL context isn't going to be kind to him &amp; he fits in very well w/how GS' main squad plays)

    Chucking Darts NBA & Draft Podcast @ChuckingDarts

    Ya Brandin Podziemski is going to be in the Warriors' rotation quite soon.

    Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

    Brandin Podziemski is yet to score but his passing is flourishing. Directing traffic well and a lot of energy

    Tim Kawakami @timkawakami

    If he gets many minutes with Curry, Klay and/or Draymond, they're going to like Podziemski's passing, cutting and competitiveness. But we'll see about the defense and the tough 2s. <a href="https://t.co/IHrJ4RLclD">https://t.co/IHrJ4RLclD</a>

    WarriorsMuse @WarriorsMuse

    Brandin Podziemski tonight:<br><br>12 PTS<br>6 REB<br>6 AST<br>4-9 FG<br><br>Performance better than the box score. <a href="https://t.co/OyAuLUAIXi">pic.twitter.com/OyAuLUAIXi</a>

    While Podziemski didn't light up the scoreboard, he took a charge, impressed with his passing and did some of the small things that add up to wins.

    But it didn't add up to a win against Murray.

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    KEEGAN MURRAY JUST TOOK FLIGHT ✈️ <a href="https://t.co/GL5Teug8DX">pic.twitter.com/GL5Teug8DX</a>

    Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54

    Keegan Murray vs the Warriors summer league team <a href="https://t.co/jyn7HKQaNc">pic.twitter.com/jyn7HKQaNc</a>

    Niko @nikotaughtyou

    Dawg what is Keegan Murray doing playing Summer League man he was a playoff starter lmaooo

    Brenden Nunes @BrendenNunesNBA

    So... in the first half of this summer league game, Keegan Murray has:<br><br>- Dunked on someone<br>- Converted a 4-point play<br>- Made someone fall

    SactownPete @PMasih007

    Keegan Murray right now <a href="https://t.co/Bvj2V4YLV8">pic.twitter.com/Bvj2V4YLV8</a>

    Murray took flight for a dunk, hit multiple threes and was generally unstoppable against competition that doesn't measure up to what he was accustomed to from his first season in the NBA. Throw in Jordan Ford's 18 points and three three-pointers, and the Kings notched the win.

    Next up for Sacramento is a game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday. The Warriors face the Charlotte Hornets on the same day.