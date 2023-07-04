Hot Takes on Warriors' Brandin Podziemski vs. Kings' Keegan Murray

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray was an All-Rookie First Team selection last season but is back for the Summer League ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

And he looked in midseason form during Monday during his team's 100-94 victory over the Golden State Warriors. Murray finished with 29 points and two steals on 8-of-17 shooting from the field and was the best player on the floor for extended stretches.

Monday's contest was also the first NBA glance at Warriors' first-round pick Brandin Podziemski.

Golden State selected the Santa Clara product with the No. 19 overall pick after he was the WCC Player of the Year behind 19.9 points per game and a 43.8 percent clip from three-point range. He took the court, but second-round draft pick Trayce Jackson-Davis was sidelined with injury concerns.

Podziemski was fairly solid with 12 points, six assists, six rebounds and four turnovers, which led to mixed reviews from Twitter:

While Podziemski didn't light up the scoreboard, he took a charge, impressed with his passing and did some of the small things that add up to wins.

But it didn't add up to a win against Murray.

Murray took flight for a dunk, hit multiple threes and was generally unstoppable against competition that doesn't measure up to what he was accustomed to from his first season in the NBA. Throw in Jordan Ford's 18 points and three three-pointers, and the Kings notched the win.

Next up for Sacramento is a game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday. The Warriors face the Charlotte Hornets on the same day.