Giants' Thairo Estrada, Anthony DeSclafani Placed on Injured List

The San Francisco Giants announced Monday that infielder Thairo Estrada and Anthony DeSclafani had been put on the injured list.

Estrada was put on the 10-day list with a left hand fracture while DeSclafani goes on the 15-day with right shoulder fatigue.

Desclafini join Luke Jackson, Scott Alexander and John Brebbia as Giants pitchers on the injured list, while Estrada swaps an injury stint with outfielder Mike Yastrzemski.

Estrada is hitting .272 with nine home runs and 31 RBI's across 70 games. This is the best offensive stretch during his five-season career. DeSclafani is 4-8 with a 4.44 ERA in 2023, but has 93.1 innings pitched for the Giants.

San Francisco are 46-38 but sit in third in the ultra-competitive NL West. They are 3.5 games behind the division-leading Arizona Diamondbacks and have a 0.5 game lead over the Cincinnati Reds for the third Wild Card position.

The Giants have two series against the Seattle Mariners and Colorado Rockies remaining before the All-Star break, but that time off should help them navigate these injuries.