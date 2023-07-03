Hot Takes on Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino vs. Heat's Jaquez Jr. with Pippen Jr. Out

Hot Takes on Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino vs. Heat's Jaquez Jr. with Pippen Jr. OutJuly 3, 2023
2023 No. 17 pick Jalen Hood-Schifino may not have had the most spectacular NBA summer league debut on Monday, but Los Angeles Lakers fans aren't worried.
Hood-Schifino finished with 15 points on 6-of-19 shooting in a 107-90 loss to the Miami Heat at the California Classic in Sacramento. 2022 second-round pick Max Christie scored a team-high 17 points. Last year's summer league star Scotty Pippen Jr. didn't play in Monday's game.
Despite Hood-Schifino's shooting struggles, fans liked what they saw from him in other areas of the game. He showed poise as the primary ball-handler and the ability to run the offense efficiently.
Fans on Twitter looked at the bright side of Hood-Schifino's summer league debut on Monday:
DTLF @DantheLakersFAN
Jalen Hood Schifino early first game notes.<br><br>Strengths: first step, Court vision, finishing at the rim, on ball Defense and Mid range game<br><br>Weakness: Three point shooting( will improve the form is nice) indecisive at times.<br><br>I'd say it was a solid showing overall! <a href="https://t.co/aZ8FQgElnL">pic.twitter.com/aZ8FQgElnL</a>
Gary Guillory @gary_guillory
Key points from the Lakers California Classic<br>•Max Christie's game improved (no surprise) and is looking to be in the Lakers rotation<br>•Jalen Hood-Schifino shot 31.6% from the field and was 0 for 5 from beyond the arc<br>•Even though Schifino struggled we shouldn't worry about him
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Heat 107, Lakers 90<br><br>Max Christie led LA with 17 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Jalen Hood-Schifino scored 15 points and dished 4 assists, but did so inefficiently (6-19 FGs, 3 turnovers). Colin Castleton had 11 points, 1 block and 6 fouls. Cole Swider scored 13 points.
On the other hand, Miami's first-round pick Jaime Jaquez Jr. looks like a perfect fit for the team that selected him 18th overall. The former UCLA star bounced back from a slow start and scored a game-high 22 points to spearhead the victory. Miami's 2022 first-round pick Nikola Jović added 21 points and eight rebounds.
Jaquez picked up a few early fouls and only had two points in the first quarter, but he came alive in the second with 12 points in the frame. He ignited the crowd with some highlight dunks and he played with an energy and swagger that exemplifies Heat Culture.
Fans on Twitter were excited by what they saw from the 22-year-old, with some even touting him as a potential Rookie of the Year candidate:
Eliav Appelbaum @EliavAppelbaum
Jaime Jaquez Jr. with 14 points in first half of first NBA action with Miami Heat in California Classic during Summer League. He looks incredible out there. Two dunks, a 3-pointer, solid defense, great passes, too strong in the paint. So smooth. <a href="https://t.co/qpIFtFfAMy">https://t.co/qpIFtFfAMy</a>
Jaquez should see some significant playing time right away for a Miami team that is hungry to avenge its loss to the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Finals. His experience as a four-year starter at UCLA should help him quickly transition to the next level.
Jacquez and the Heat will be in action again on Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings. The Lakers will take on the San Antonio Spurs.