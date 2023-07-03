Hot Takes on Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino vs. Heat's Jaquez Jr. with Pippen Jr. Out

AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

2023 No. 17 pick Jalen Hood-Schifino may not have had the most spectacular NBA summer league debut on Monday, but Los Angeles Lakers fans aren't worried.

Hood-Schifino finished with 15 points on 6-of-19 shooting in a 107-90 loss to the Miami Heat at the California Classic in Sacramento. 2022 second-round pick Max Christie scored a team-high 17 points. Last year's summer league star Scotty Pippen Jr. didn't play in Monday's game.

Despite Hood-Schifino's shooting struggles, fans liked what they saw from him in other areas of the game. He showed poise as the primary ball-handler and the ability to run the offense efficiently.

Fans on Twitter looked at the bright side of Hood-Schifino's summer league debut on Monday:

On the other hand, Miami's first-round pick Jaime Jaquez Jr. looks like a perfect fit for the team that selected him 18th overall. The former UCLA star bounced back from a slow start and scored a game-high 22 points to spearhead the victory. Miami's 2022 first-round pick Nikola Jović added 21 points and eight rebounds.

Jaquez picked up a few early fouls and only had two points in the first quarter, but he came alive in the second with 12 points in the frame. He ignited the crowd with some highlight dunks and he played with an energy and swagger that exemplifies Heat Culture.

Fans on Twitter were excited by what they saw from the 22-year-old, with some even touting him as a potential Rookie of the Year candidate:

Jaquez should see some significant playing time right away for a Miami team that is hungry to avenge its loss to the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Finals. His experience as a four-year starter at UCLA should help him quickly transition to the next level.

Jacquez and the Heat will be in action again on Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings. The Lakers will take on the San Antonio Spurs.