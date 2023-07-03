X

    Hot Takes on Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino vs. Heat's Jaquez Jr. with Pippen Jr. Out

    Doric SamJuly 3, 2023

    Los Angeles Lakers draft pick Jalen Hood-Schifino speaks during the NBA basketball team's news conference in El Segundo, Calif., on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
    AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

    2023 No. 17 pick Jalen Hood-Schifino may not have had the most spectacular NBA summer league debut on Monday, but Los Angeles Lakers fans aren't worried.

    Hood-Schifino finished with 15 points on 6-of-19 shooting in a 107-90 loss to the Miami Heat at the California Classic in Sacramento. 2022 second-round pick Max Christie scored a team-high 17 points. Last year's summer league star Scotty Pippen Jr. didn't play in Monday's game.

    Despite Hood-Schifino's shooting struggles, fans liked what they saw from him in other areas of the game. He showed poise as the primary ball-handler and the ability to run the offense efficiently.

    Fans on Twitter looked at the bright side of Hood-Schifino's summer league debut on Monday:

    Jay pham @Jaypham75

    Jalen Hood-Schifino had a solid debut for the Lakers, and Mad Max Christine seems composed.

    DTLF @DantheLakersFAN

    Jalen Hood Schifino early first game notes.<br><br>Strengths: first step, Court vision, finishing at the rim, on ball Defense and Mid range game<br><br>Weakness: Three point shooting( will improve the form is nice) indecisive at times.<br><br>I'd say it was a solid showing overall! <a href="https://t.co/aZ8FQgElnL">pic.twitter.com/aZ8FQgElnL</a>

    Josh @josh2saint

    Hood-Schifino's best quality was his PnR passing. Really good at reading the low man and hitting the weak side shooter or dumping it to the big on the roll.<br><br>Just want to see him being more aggressive as a driver.

    Gary Guillory @gary_guillory

    Key points from the Lakers California Classic<br>•Max Christie's game improved (no surprise) and is looking to be in the Lakers rotation<br>•Jalen Hood-Schifino shot 31.6% from the field and was 0 for 5 from beyond the arc<br>•Even though Schifino struggled we shouldn't worry about him

    Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

    Final: Heat 107, Lakers 90<br><br>Max Christie led LA with 17 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Jalen Hood-Schifino scored 15 points and dished 4 assists, but did so inefficiently (6-19 FGs, 3 turnovers). Colin Castleton had 11 points, 1 block and 6 fouls. Cole Swider scored 13 points.

    Michael Corvo @michaelcorvoNBA

    Jalen Hood-Schifino's playmaking and instinctual ability to change pace with the ball and cut into the defense has been pretty impressive in his Lakers Summer League debut <a href="https://t.co/vKLk1xfqn9">https://t.co/vKLk1xfqn9</a>

    NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

    This scoop 'n score by Lakers' first round pick Jalen Hood-Schifino 😮‍💨 <a href="https://t.co/DBoz0KBEAL">pic.twitter.com/DBoz0KBEAL</a>

    Scuzzy @romoscuzzy

    Jalen hood schifino looks good shots are not falling tho won't be surprised if he's a 12 and 4 guy for his career

    Chris Edwards @EyeTestScouting

    Even though the shots aren't falling hood-schifino has been impressive with the ball handling and body control! Putting a lot of pressure on the rim <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NbaSummerLeague?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NbaSummerLeague</a>

    Brown @GoodIdeasCost

    I'm digging Hood-Schifino's game. He's under control and huge compared to other pg's

    Shermo @Mi5terJone5

    I see a lot of Chauncey Billups in Jalen Hood-Schifino

    Most Valuable Chummer of the Year @LeFlapeSemen

    Love what I'm seeing from Jalen Hood-Schifino right now too. Taking great care of the basketball, got rid of his first game jitters from the first half, just needs his shots to go in but he's impacting the game

    On the other hand, Miami's first-round pick Jaime Jaquez Jr. looks like a perfect fit for the team that selected him 18th overall. The former UCLA star bounced back from a slow start and scored a game-high 22 points to spearhead the victory. Miami's 2022 first-round pick Nikola Jović added 21 points and eight rebounds.

    Jaquez picked up a few early fouls and only had two points in the first quarter, but he came alive in the second with 12 points in the frame. He ignited the crowd with some highlight dunks and he played with an energy and swagger that exemplifies Heat Culture.

    Fans on Twitter were excited by what they saw from the 22-year-old, with some even touting him as a potential Rookie of the Year candidate:

    Raymont Baratheon @RayDaTruth_

    I don't think it's wrong to say Jaime Jaquez Jr. is the most NBA-ready college player drafted. Obviously other guys have higher ceilings but Jaquez should be able to contribute right away.

    Mike Regalado 🏀🏈🎧 @MikeRegaladoLA

    Give Jaime Jaquez the rookie of the year award now

    Darius Joell @CincoSuavee

    Been tellin folks all summer Jaquez gon be a big draft sleeper just watch boy got so much game .

    Leon Harris @l_wont_fail

    Jaime Jacquez Jr. will be able to contribute immediately in his rookie season! He has high IQ and natural ball instincts. Add that to his skill &amp; competitiveness and he fits perfectly into Miami Heat 🏀.

    Kristopher London @IamKrisLondon

    The Heat might have picked the steal of the draft highkey, Jaquez is a BUCKET!

    GoldenKnight @GoldenKnightGFX

    Jaquez showing levels rn

    ESPN @espn

    JAIME JAQUEZ JR. DROPS THE HAMMER 🔨 <a href="https://t.co/zwtL3rtPyY">pic.twitter.com/zwtL3rtPyY</a>

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    Jaime Jaquez Jr. making it look easy 😤 <a href="https://t.co/5ZAYikvwQI">pic.twitter.com/5ZAYikvwQI</a>

    Jake @KingJakeVII

    The Heat really really found one with a Jaime Jaquez Jr.

    Eliav Appelbaum @EliavAppelbaum

    Jaime Jaquez Jr. with 14 points in first half of first NBA action with Miami Heat in California Classic during Summer League. He looks incredible out there. Two dunks, a 3-pointer, solid defense, great passes, too strong in the paint. So smooth. <a href="https://t.co/qpIFtFfAMy">https://t.co/qpIFtFfAMy</a>

    Brendan Tobin @Brendan_Tobin

    Jaquez and Jović have that Bam-Duncs chemistry

    ⭐️Lorraine Rivera ⭐ @roxygirl7985

    I really wish Jaime was a laker. 🥹🥲

    Jaquez should see some significant playing time right away for a Miami team that is hungry to avenge its loss to the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Finals. His experience as a four-year starter at UCLA should help him quickly transition to the next level.

    Jacquez and the Heat will be in action again on Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings. The Lakers will take on the San Antonio Spurs.