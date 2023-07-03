Derrick Rose to Wear Jersey No. 23 With Grizzlies; Wore Number with Memphis Tigers

AP Photo/Eric Gay

Derrick Rose is fully embracing nostalgia.

The three-time All-Star signed with the Memphis Grizzlies during free agency, which means that he will call the city of Memphis home for the first time since his college days. In addition to simply playing in his college town, Rose is also reverting back to his collegiate number, 23, for the first time in his professional career.

Rose played one collegiate season at Memphis, but it was a memorable one. He averaged 14.9 points, 4.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 40 games and led the Tigers to a 38-2 overall record. They made the National Championship, losing out to Kansas 75-68 in overtime for the title.

He earned Third-Team All-American honors and would be a finalist for the Bob Cousy and John Wooden Awards. He would go on to be the No. 1 pick of his hometown Chicago Bulls in the 2008 NBA Draft.

Rose wore No. 25 in high school, but switched to No. 23 with the Tigers because the school had retired No. 25 for Penny Hardaway. He would revert to No. 1 with the Bulls before finally getting No. 25 when he joined the New York Knicks in 2017. He would also add No. 4 to his jersey collection, but now finally wears his college number.