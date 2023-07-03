Saints' Foster Moreau Announces He's in Full Remission from Hodgkin Lymphoma

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

After a routine team physical in March led to a discovery that he had Hodgkin lymphoma, New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau announced on Monday that he is in full remission from cancer.

"After a few tumultuous months, I've been blessed with the news that I am in full remission from Hodgkin Lymphoma! I'm so grateful to everyone who reached out to offer their love and support; our prayers were answered. From here I will continue to live my life as God intended," Moreau wrote on Twitter.

Moreau had announced on March 22 that he would be stepping away from football to undergo treatment, but he maintained an intention to return to his playing career, writing, "I'll go kick this thing's ass and get back to doing what I love!"

Despite failing his physical, the Saints signed Moreau to a three-year, $12 million deal in May. Smith noted that the 26-year-old participated in OTAs and expects to play this season.

Moreau spent the first four years of his career with the Las Vegas Raiders after being selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft. He racked up 33 catches for 420 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 15 games last season. In his career, he's totaled 91 receptions, 1,107 yards and 12 touchdowns.