    Free-Agent TE Foster Moreau Announces He's Stepping Away Due to Hodgkin Lymphoma

    Doric SamMarch 22, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 18: Foster Moreau #87 of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts before a game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    Free-agent tight end Foster Moreau announced that he will be stepping away from football after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma.

    "During a routine physical conducted by the Saint's medical team down in New Orleans, I've come to learn that I have Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football at this time to fight a new opponent: Cancer," Moreau wrote on Twitter. He later added that he fully intends to return to his playing career, saying, "I'll go kick this thing's ass and get back to doing what I love."

