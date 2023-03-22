Free-Agent TE Foster Moreau Announces He's Stepping Away Due to Hodgkin Lymphoma

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Free-agent tight end Foster Moreau announced that he will be stepping away from football after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma.

"During a routine physical conducted by the Saint's medical team down in New Orleans, I've come to learn that I have Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football at this time to fight a new opponent: Cancer," Moreau wrote on Twitter. He later added that he fully intends to return to his playing career, saying, "I'll go kick this thing's ass and get back to doing what I love."

