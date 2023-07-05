10 Biggest Storylines to Know Ahead of the 2023 MLB Draft

0 of 10

John Korduner for The Washington Post via Getty Images

The 2023 Major League Baseball draft is about to descend upon Seattle. For three days starting on Sunday, July 11, several hundred players will get called to join major league organizations.

It's a big deal, in other words. For anyone who wishes to know more, here's what you need to know.

We've arranged and, albeit unscientifically, ranked 10 big storylines worth being aware of and to monitor as the draft unfolds. These cover the big change to the format, a team that should do well on Day 1 and what this year's draft class does and doesn't have in abundance.

There's also, of course, perhaps the biggest question of all: A member of the College World Series champion LSU Tigers is likely to go No. 1 overall, but which one?