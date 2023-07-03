Orioles' Adley Rutschman Joins Mookie Betts, More In 2023 MLB Home Run Derby Field

Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

The field for the Home Run Derby is rounding out nicely.

Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman is the latest entry, joining two-time champion Pete Alonso, Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts and the trio of Julio Rodríguez, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Randy Arozarena.

