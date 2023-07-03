X

    Orioles' Adley Rutschman Joins Mookie Betts, More In 2023 MLB Home Run Derby Field

    July 3, 2023

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JUNE 27: Adley Rutschman #35 of the Baltimore Orioles follows through his swing as he bats against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 27, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)
    Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

    The field for the Home Run Derby is rounding out nicely.

    Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman is the latest entry, joining two-time champion Pete Alonso, Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts and the trio of Julio Rodríguez, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Randy Arozarena.

    MLB @MLB

    Adley is IN!<a href="https://twitter.com/RutschmanAdley?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RutschmanAdley</a> joins the 2023 <a href="https://twitter.com/TMobile?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TMobile</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HRDerby?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HRDerby</a> field. <a href="https://t.co/SWzXeIKMyK">pic.twitter.com/SWzXeIKMyK</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

