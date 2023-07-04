Fantasy Football 2023: 6 Deep Sleepers To Keep An Eye On In NFL Training Camps

0 of 6

AP Photo/Jeff Dean

The calendar has turned to July, and that means many things besides just barbecue and fireworks.

Before long, training camps will be firing up across the National Football League. And as they do, so will fantasy football drafts.

Now, fantasy drafters have a pretty good idea who they want to target in Rounds 1 and 2. They have some mid-round values in mind. A few guys on their personal bust lists who are a hard pass.

That's not where fantasy leagues are really won and lost, though. What can really make a difference is hitting on a late-round dart-throw; nabbing a sleeper who wakes up once the season begins.

Now, hitting on sleepers is easier said than done. But one of the most important aspects of training camp for fantasy managers is keeping an eye out for players who could be set for larger-than-expected roles—roles that will equate to better than expected fantasy production.

You won't find any sure bets here—every player listed here has an ADP at DraftSharks higher than 140. But each of these names has the potential to turn a strong training camp into fantasy relevance.

The kind of relevance that wins leagues.