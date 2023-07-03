NFL GM: Marvin Harrison Jr. Could Push Caleb Williams for Top Pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Ben Jackson/Getty Images

It's been 27 years since a wide receiver has been the top overall pick in the NFL draft.

That could change in 2024.

ESPN's Matt Miller spoke to one NFL general manager who said Ohio State product Marvin Harrison Jr. could wind up being the first player off the board.

"We haven't had a wide receiver drafted first overall since Keyshawn [Johnson], but Harrison could push that—even in a draft with Caleb Williams," the general manager said.

No wide receiver has gone No. 1 overall since the New York Jets took Keyshawn Johnson in 1996. Johnson and Irving Fryar (1984) are the only wideouts taken No. 1 since the AFL-NFL merger.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams was set as the overwhelming favorite to be the top pick in the 2024 NFL draft at DraftKings Sportsbook earlier this year. Williams remains by far the most logical selection and would have arguably been the No. 1 pick if he were eligible for the 2023 draft.

The fact that Harrison is even in the conversation here is more a testament to his ability than a knock on Williams. Harrison, the namesake of Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, brings the same dynamic skill set his father brought to the field while also being prototypically built at 6'3" and 202 pounds. (Marvin Harrison Sr. was a slighter 6'0" and 185 pounds.)

Harrison Jr. racked up 77 receptions for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns during the 2022 season, earning a unanimous All-American selection. When Harrison Jr. showed up to Ohio State's pro day earlier this year, scouts came away floored as he hauled in passes during CJ Stroud's throwing session.

"Like window shopping at a Lamborghini dealership for the model that doesn't come out until next year," one scout texted ESPN's Jordan Reid at the time.

While it's likely a quarterback ultimately goes with the top pick—it's happened seven of the last 10 years—Harrison will be one of the most hyped receivers in recent memory.