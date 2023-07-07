Checking in on Every MLB Team's 1st-Round Pick from the 2022 Draft

10 of 10

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

3. RHP Kumar Rocker, Texas Rangers

Age: 23

Stats (High-A): 6 GS, 28.0 IP, 21 H (2 HR), 42 K, 7 BB, 3.86 ERA

A year after the Mets drafted him at No. 10 only to fail to sign him, the Rangers shocked everyone when they took Rocker with the No. 3 pick last year. It initially looked like they had the right idea as the former Vanderbilt star posted a 2.70 ERA through his first five pro starts.

But then Rocker had Tommy John surgery on May 16, ending his season. As such, the only silver lining for the Rangers right now is that drafting Rocker at No. 3 is a reason why they were later able to nab Brock Porter, who's been shoving with a 1.76 ERA at Single-A.

2. OF Druw Jones, Arizona Diamondbacks

Age: 19

Stats (Rookie/Single-A): 14 G, 60 PA, 0 HR, 1 SB, .173 AVG, .283 OBP, .192 SLG

As the son of Hall of Fame hopeful Andruw Jones, Druw Jones really is a chip off the ol' block. He has above average tools across the board, including for his power, speed, arm strength and defensive acumen.

Now, if only he could stay healthy. He had surgery on his left shoulder last August and has since missed further time with quad and hamstring injuries. We still have him ranked as MLB's No. 20 prospect, but his progress is stuck in neutral for now.

1. SS Jackson Holliday, Baltimore Orioles

Age: 19

Stats (Single-A/High-A): 71 G, 326 PA, 7 HR, 20 SB, .331 AVG, .466 OBP, .523 SLG

The last No. 1 pick the Orioles had before 2022 was the one they used on Adley Rutschman in 2019. That's proving to be a win of epic proportions, and it's already looking like Holliday is going to make the O's 2-for-their-last-2. He's arguably the best prospect in MLB right now.

The son of former Rockies and Cardinals great Matt Holliday, the younger Holliday needed just 14 games at Single-A Delmarva before he earned his promotion to High-A Aberdeen. He's continued to rake (i.e., .452 OBP) since then even though he's 3.3 years younger on average than the competition.

Stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs.