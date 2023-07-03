Bears' Top Trade Candidates Ahead of 2023 Training Camp

0 of 3

With every move the Chicago Bears make right now, they need to have the long-term picture in mind. They're coming off a 2022 season in which they went an NFL-worst 3-14, and it could take multiple years before they're a legitimate playoff contender again.

The Bears have been smart so far this offseason, such as when they traded down from the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. That allowed them to acquire additional draft capital, which they used to fill more of the holes on their roster.

Even though training camp begins later this month, Chicago still has time to make additional moves. It may not make any huge free-agent signings, but it could potentially explore the trade market and pursue deals that set it up even better for the future.

Here's a look at several Bears players who could be viewed as potential trade candidates.