NHL Free Agents 2023: Rumors, Predictions for Vladimir Tarasenko, Matt Dumba, More

NHL Free Agents 2023: Rumors, Predictions for Vladimir Tarasenko, Matt Dumba, MoreJuly 3, 2023
It was an eventful weekend around the NHL, as many of the league's 32 teams were active in free agency, which got underway Saturday. No time was wasted, as players immediately began signing deals with teams. Some of them have new homes, while others returned to their previous franchise.
While many top free agents are already off the market, there are plenty of notable players still available. But that likely won't be the case a few days from now, because teams are continuing to act quick.
So for teams hoping to make a noteworthy signing, time is running out for such a move.
Here's some of the latest buzz regarding several notable free agents, along with predictions for where each will end up.
Could Tarasenko Be Heading to Ottawa?
After spending his first 10 1/2 NHL seasons with the St. Louis Blues, Vladimir Tarasenko switched teams for the first time on Feb. 9, when he was traded to the New York Rangers. Now, the 31-year-old is an unrestricted free agent, and he could be heading for another change of scenery.
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Tarasenko "had a conversation" with the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, the first day of NHL free agency. A two-time All-Star who had 50 points (18 goals and 32 assists) in 69 games last season, Tarasenko would provide an upgrade to the Sens' offense if he signed with them ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.
It's not a sure thing to happen, though. Friedman also noted that the status of Ottawa forward Alex DeBrincat (who has been featured in trade rumors of late) is among the factors that could affect the team's potential pursuit of Tarasenko.
As long as the Senators can move DeBrincat, there's no reason they couldn't sign Tarasenko. And he could be open to the challenge of playing for a team that will be looking to end a six-year playoff drought.
Prediction: Tarasenko signs with Senators
Stars Show Interest in Signing Dumba
David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reported Sunday that there are multiple teams that would "love" to sign UFA defenseman Matt Dumba. Among that group? The Dallas Stars.
In order for that to happen, though, the Stars would need to clear some cap space. And according to Pagnotta, one way Dallas could possibly do that is by moving forward Mason Marchment, who has a $4.5 million cap hit each of the next three seasons. But Marchment also has a 10-team no-trade clause that could make things more difficult.
So there are some moving parts here. But if the Stars can find a way to add Dumba, they'd be getting a significant upgrade to their defense. The 28-year-old has been a solid player throughout his 10-year NHL career (all of which has been spent with the Minnesota Wild), and he's coming off a 2022-23 campaign in which he had four goals and 10 assists in 79 games.
Dallas should be motivated enough to make room for Dumba. And when that happens, he'll be changing teams for the first time in his NHL career.
Prediction: Dumba signs with Stars
Gurianov Weighting Multiple Options
Denis Gurianov is getting close to signing with a team. It just isn't known yet which one.
Pagnotta reported Sunday that Gurianov was "mulling over about 4-5 options," and that the 26-year-old forward could make a decision Monday. He's an unrestricted free agent after a brief stint with the Montreal Canadiens, as he played only 23 games for the Habs.
After spending his first 5 1/2 seasons in Dallas, Gurianov was traded to Montreal on Feb. 26. He tallied five goals and three assists for the Canadiens, but he still finished the 2022-23 campaign with only 17 points, his fewest in a season in which he played at least 55 games.
So where could Gurianov be heading? It's all speculation at this point, but one team that could be a potential fit is the Edmonton Oilers. They could use a boost to one of their lower offensive lines, and Gurianov could be the player to provide exactly that.
Prediction: Gurianov signs with Oilers