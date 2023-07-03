NHL Free Agents 2023: Rumors, Predictions for Vladimir Tarasenko, Matt Dumba, More

0 of 3

Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images

It was an eventful weekend around the NHL, as many of the league's 32 teams were active in free agency, which got underway Saturday. No time was wasted, as players immediately began signing deals with teams. Some of them have new homes, while others returned to their previous franchise.

While many top free agents are already off the market, there are plenty of notable players still available. But that likely won't be the case a few days from now, because teams are continuing to act quick.

So for teams hoping to make a noteworthy signing, time is running out for such a move.

Here's some of the latest buzz regarding several notable free agents, along with predictions for where each will end up.