Marcus Smart: Celtics Said 'We Were Good' a Week Before 'Shocking' Grizzlies Trade

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Marcus Smart appreciates his time with the Boston Celtics but admits he wishes the ending was less hectic.

Speaking with reporters at Dana Barros Basketball Club, Smart spoke about how he found out he was being sent to the Memphis Grizzlies while he was sleeping and that the move came as a surprise considering the talks he had previously had with the organization.

"It was definitely shocking to find out that way, especially because the week before, I was already told we were good, there were no trade talks with me and I was good," Smart said (via Bobby Manning of CLNS Media). "... I understand it's a business. For me, it was just the courtesy."

Smart said that he wished he had been given a little more heads up that a trade could be happening.

"And for me, it's just the simple fact, 'Hey, we're thinking about trading you, most likely we'll trade you, just letting you know,'" Smart said. "... Especially with telling me the week before, my house flooding and having to deal with that. So it was a whole lot all at once."

Smart shock was reported in the immediate aftermath of the trade, as the nine-year veteran was a fan-favorite and the team had already made a trade with guard Malcolm Brogdon earlier in the day. However, that original trade fell through and the adjusted one sent the 2021-22 Defensive Player of the Year to Memphis.

He averaged 11.5 points, 6.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 61 games for the Celtics in 2022-23, and had 14.9 points, 5.1 assists and four rebounds in 20 playoff games. He helped lead the team to the two-seed in the Eastern Conference the Celtics reached the Eastern Conference Finals, losing to the Miami Heat in seven games.

He was a key contributor to the team's run to the NBA Finals in 2021-22 and was the longest tenured Celtic. That honor now goes to Jaylen Brown, and the Celtics need Brown and Jayson Tatum to pick up the slack in the leadership department now that Smart has departed.

While he did express frustration for how the decision was handled, Smart did show appreciation for Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens and how the two have grown together.

"It was a tough conversation with Brad, he was very emotional, but like I said, I'm sure there's a lot more that went into that won't be said, can't be said," Smart said. "But it's all love, Brad knows that. We've had our talks over the years, we've had our moments, and I grew up with Brad as well. My first year was his second year. It was definitely an emotional talk for him, but like I said, the love will always be there, and there's no hard feelings."