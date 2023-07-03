Evgeny Kuznetsov Would Help Predators Return to Playoffs Amid NHL Trade Rumors

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Nashville Predators missed the playoffs by three points last season and are actively looking for the pieces to help them return to the postseason. One such piece is Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov, who the Preds are interested in acquiring per Michael Gallagher.

The Predators need help at the center position. Ryan Johansen is now a member of the Colorado Avalanche, leaving Nashville with a void in the position.

New Predators general manager Barry Trotz is familiar with Kuznetsov having coached him in Washington when the team captured the Stanley Cup at the conclusion of the 2018 season and knows what to expect from the Russian competitor.

He raved in a post-game press conference that season, "Kuzy has elevated his game. It's not surprising when you see his ability, his I.Q., his skill level, and now he's brought that pride of playing in really tough games (to) the most meaningful games you can play in. He's been outstanding."

The 2022-23 season was a forgettable one for Kuznetsov, whose frustration with the Capitals performance on the ice was apparent in his own play, which was one of the worst of his 10-year NHL career.

Goals, assists, points and shooting percentage were all down and general manager Brian MacLellan verbalized his disappointment in Kuznetsov's play. As if that was not enough, the player has twice requested a trade from the team.

Kuznetsov has two years and $16 million left on his contract with Washington so Nashville would have to recognize that and be willing to take on the cap hit but if so, the team would be acquiring a quality second-wave center who can win face-offs and at his best, is a 70-80-point contributor.

To return to prominence in a Western Conference that includes Stanley Cup champions the Vegas Golden Knights and contenders like Edmonton, Colorado, Dallas, Minnesota and Los Angeles, the Predators will need all the depth they can get.

Kuznetsov provides that and on top of that, has a history with Trotz, who should be able to work with coach Andrew Brunette to maximize what the veteran player has to offer.