NHL Rumors: Max Domi, Maple Leafs Agree to Contract; Father Tie Spent 12 Years in TOR

Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

Max Domi is on the move again.

Domi is signing a one-year, $3 million deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs, TSN's Chris Johnston reported. This will be the winger's fifth team in three seasons.

Domi's father, Tie, spent 12 seasons with the Maple Leafs between 1995 and 2006.

Domi's deal includes a 10-team no-trade list, per PuckPedia.

Since 2021, Domi has played for the Columbus Blue Jackets, Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks and, most recently, the Dallas Stars.

After recording seven points in 20 regular-season games with the Stars, Domi's production jumped in the playoffs, where he put up three goals and 10 assists in 19 games while leading the team in penalty minutes as Dallas reached the conference finals.

Tie Domi set a Maple Leafs record by spending 2,265 minutes in the penalty box in Toronto. He finished his career as the third-most penalized player in NHL history with 3,515 career PIM.

Domi, who credits his father with shaping him as a player, ranked second in the league in penalty minutes in 2020-21 and third during the 2023 playoffs.

After joining the Stars at the 2023 trade deadline, Domi was shuffled between lines and never got into a consistent groove until the postseason. The Leafs will hope that, given the chance to adapt to new linemates from the beginning of the campaign, Domi will settle in and spend his entire season with one team for the first time since his 2020-21 Blue Jackets campaign.

Domi's signing comes the day after the Leafs announced a deal for Ryan Reaves, another hard-hitting winger who has twice finished top-10 in league PIM.

Reaves will join the club on a three-year deal at an average annual value of $1.35 million. Other major free agency additions include one-year deals for winger Tyler Bertuzzi at $5.5 million and defenseman John Klingberg at $4.15 million.

The Maple Leafs have already invested $40 million, or over 48 percent of the salary cap, in their top four forwards. The additions of Domi, Reaves, Bertuzzi and Klingberg put the team about $8 million over the cap, per CapFriendly.

That's a difficult spot for the Leafs to be in without a surefire first-string goaltender on the roster. Ilya Samsonov, the team's starting netminder for the majority of last season, is a restricted free agent with arbitration rights who will expect to earn significantly more than his $1.8 million qualifying offer. It's likely there are more moves to come for the Maple Leafs this offseason.