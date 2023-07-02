Nick Kyrgios to Miss 2023 Wimbledon with Wrist Injury; Was Finalist in 2022

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Nick Kyrgios will not have an opportunity to avenge his 2022 Wimbledon finals loss.

The 28-year-old announced that he is withdrawing from the 2023 event due to a wrist injury. He said that he suffered the injury when preparing for the Mallorca Open, and tests revealed a torn ligament.

Kyrgios missed the Australian and French Opens with a knee injury, and he's played only one match in 2023. He is currently ranked No. 33 in the world.

Kyrgios advanced to the Wimbledon final in 2022, losing to Novak Djokovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 in a match that was north of three hours. He also became the first player in tournament history to advance to the final via an opponent withdrawl, as Rafael Nadal withdrew before his semi-final against Kyrgios.

This was Kyrgios' first Major singles final in his career, and a quarterfinal appearance in the U.S. Open helped end the solid year. He spoke with the Associated Press about his experience going into Wimbledon this year vs the year before.

"I look at my preparations last year coming in, I probably had the most ideal preparation possible," Kyrgios said. (via AP) "It couldn't be any different this year."

This means that his opponent, David Goffin, will advance to the second round via the forfeit. The tournament is set to begin July 3.