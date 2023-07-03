Grading Top Trades so Far From 2023 NBA Offseason

3 of 7

Trade Details:

Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: Max Strus

San Antonio Spurs Receive: Cedi Osman, Lamar Stevens, 2030 second-round pick (via Cavs)

Miami Heat Receive: 2026 second-round pick (from Lakers, via Cavs)

The Cavs desperately needed to add shooting around their core four of Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen this summer. Signing Georges Niang was a nice start, but Cleveland needed a potential starter at small forward to challenge Isaac Okoro in training camp.

While a meltdown in the NBA Finals looked like it may affect Strus' contract number in free agency, the Cavs still agreed to pay him $63 million over the next four years. Without cap space, however, they needed the help of Miami and a third team to take on salary.

Cleveland got what it needed in the end, as Strus averaged 14.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists on 35.0 percent shooting from three as a starter last season in Miami. He can play meaningful playoff minutes, is a solid defender and forces defenses to stay on him from all areas.

Still, almost $16 million a year seems like an overpay for Strus, especially since the Cavs had to give up two role players and draft picks to land him. Donte DiVincenzo, a better overall player, signed for less with the Knicks (four years, $50 million) while not costing New York any picks or players in the process.

Miami was never going to be able to afford to bring Strus back, so getting anything for him is a bonus. The Spurs used part of their cap space to take on Osman and Stevens, two forwards on expiring contracts that can either be re-routed or plugged into the rotation this season. Getting a pick for their efforts was a bonus as well.

Grade for Cavs: C+

Grade for Heat: B

Grade for Spurs: B+