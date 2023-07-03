Grading Top Trades so Far From 2023 NBA Offseason

Grading Top Trades so Far From 2023 NBA OffseasonJuly 3, 2023
The 2023 NBA offseason is still in its infancy, although we've witnessed a number of impactful trades thus far.
From the Boston Celtics orchestrating a major shake-up of their core, Bradley Beal forming a new Big Three in the desert and the Golden State Warriors swapping Jordan Poole for Chris Paul, there's been a good amount of trade activity.
Here are the grades for the seven biggest trades of the NBA offseason.
Pistons Get Joe Harris, Picks from Nets
Trade Details:
Detroit Pistons Receive: Joe Harris, 2027 second-round pick (via Dallas Mavericks), 2029 second-round pick (via Milwaukee Bucks)
Brooklyn Nets Receive: $19.9 million trade exception
Having cap space is great for signing free agents, obviously, but also serves as a way to take on contracts and draft picks from teams looking to create space for themselves. The Pistons have used this strategy for the second straight offseason, first collecting Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel and picks from the New York Knicks in 2022 and now adding Harris and a pair of second-rounders from Brooklyn.
If the Pistons didn't think they could acquire any of the top free agents on their list, this was a smart Plan B. Harris is still one of the best shooters in the NBA, hitting 42.6 percent of his threes last year. His expiring $19.9 million deal could be used to help facilitate a future trade or help create cap space next offseason. For now, Harris' floor-spacing is a welcome addition to a young Detroit nucleus still trying to figure out how to play together.
Trading Harris allowed the Nets to stay under the luxury tax to re-sign Cam Johnson to a four-year, $108 million contract and opened up a massive trade exception for Brooklyn to use sometime in the next calendar year. The Nets have since agreed to sign Lonnie Walker IV, giving them some additional wing depth with Harris gone.
This is a really good deal for both teams.
Grade for Detroit: A
Grade for Brooklyn: A-
Obi Toppin Joins the Pacers
Trade Details:
Indiana Pacers Receive: Obi Toppin
New York Knicks Receive: Two future second-round picks, $6.8 million trade exception
This wasn't the way Toppin's time in New York was supposed to end after being selected No. 8 overall in 2020 over players like Tyrese Haliburton, Tyrese Maxey and Desmond Bane.
With All-Star power forward Julius Randle under contract for three more years and Toppin's minutes decreasing to just 15.7 a game this season, there didn't seem to be much room to grow for the 25-year-old.
Trading Toppin now allowed the Knicks to sign Donte DiVincenzo to a four-year, $50 million deal and still stay under the luxury tax, however, and a $6.8 million trade exception can be used to take in a player sometime over the next calendar year. The two draft picks can be used as trade ammo as well.
This isn't an ideal ending to Toppin's tenure with the Knicks, but the reasons for moving him were justified.
For the Pacers, Toppin has the chance to earn the starting power forward job in training camp, competing with this year's No. 8 overall pick, Jarace Walker, for the position. It's a low-cost move for Indiana, a team that had the cap space to take in Toppin without having to send any players out in return. If Toppin plays well, the Pacers can make him a restricted free agent next summer and match any offer he receives.
Haliburton, fresh off signing a five-year max contract extension, seems to approve of the trade as well.
Grade for Knicks: B-
Grade for Pacers: A-
Max Strus to Cavs in Sign-and-Trade
Trade Details:
Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: Max Strus
San Antonio Spurs Receive: Cedi Osman, Lamar Stevens, 2030 second-round pick (via Cavs)
Miami Heat Receive: 2026 second-round pick (from Lakers, via Cavs)
The Cavs desperately needed to add shooting around their core four of Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen this summer. Signing Georges Niang was a nice start, but Cleveland needed a potential starter at small forward to challenge Isaac Okoro in training camp.
While a meltdown in the NBA Finals looked like it may affect Strus' contract number in free agency, the Cavs still agreed to pay him $63 million over the next four years. Without cap space, however, they needed the help of Miami and a third team to take on salary.
Cleveland got what it needed in the end, as Strus averaged 14.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists on 35.0 percent shooting from three as a starter last season in Miami. He can play meaningful playoff minutes, is a solid defender and forces defenses to stay on him from all areas.
Still, almost $16 million a year seems like an overpay for Strus, especially since the Cavs had to give up two role players and draft picks to land him. Donte DiVincenzo, a better overall player, signed for less with the Knicks (four years, $50 million) while not costing New York any picks or players in the process.
Miami was never going to be able to afford to bring Strus back, so getting anything for him is a bonus. The Spurs used part of their cap space to take on Osman and Stevens, two forwards on expiring contracts that can either be re-routed or plugged into the rotation this season. Getting a pick for their efforts was a bonus as well.
Grade for Cavs: C+
Grade for Heat: B
Grade for Spurs: B+
John Collins Lands in Utah
Trade Details:
Utah Jazz Receive: John Collins
Atlanta Hawks Receive: $25.3 million trade exception, Rudy Gay, future second-round pick
After being on the trade block for what felt like an eternity, Collins finally fell victim to Atlanta's salary landscape.
Keeping Collins meant going into the luxury tax this season for a Hawks team that finished just 41-41 in 2022-23 and lost in the first round of the playoffs. The 25-year-old's role had decreased year-over-year, meaning Collins' production no longer matched his hefty salary.
Swapping him for Gay, who's on an expiring $6.5 million contract, saved the Hawks $18.8 million in salary this year and $26.6 million in the summer of 2024. Atlanta needed to move Collins' contract to help pay Dejounte Murray, Onyeka Okongwu and Saddiq Bey, all of whom will become free agents in 2024.
Dumping a player as talented as Collins and not getting more in return hurts, but this was a necessary move for a Hawks team that was getting too expensive. Atlanta does get a $25.3 million trade exception to take on a player (or players) over the next calendar year, currently the largest in the NBA.
The Jazz come away the big winners in this deal, as Gay is 36 and doesn't look like a rotation player anymore. Utah should be thrilled to dump his contract, even if it meant taking on Collins' remaining three years and $78.5 million. The Jazz, unlike Atlanta, are in terrific financial shape and have Lauri Markkanen on one of the best contracts in the NBA (two years, $35.3 million).
Collins is one of two active NBA players (along with Sam Merrill of the Cleveland Cavaliers) to have been born in Utah and should be the team's starting power forward in a frontcourt that features Markkanen and Walker Kessler.
Grade for Hawks: B-
Grade for Jazz: A
Porziņģis to Celtics, Smart to Grizzlies, Jones to Washington
Trade Details:
Boston Celtics Receive: Kristaps Porziņģis, 2023 first-round pick (No. 25 overall), 2024 first-round pick (top-four-protected via Golden State Warriors)
Memphis Grizzlies Receive: Marcus Smart
Washington Wizards Receive: Tyus Jones, Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala, 2023 second-round pick (No. 35 overall)
This was a surprising trade by Boston, especially for the player who was sent out. Smart later revealed the Celtics told him "there were no trade talks with me" right before trading him, via Bobby Manning of CLNS.
This is a serious culture-changing move by Boston, as Smart had spent the last nine years with the Celtics, is one of the NBA's premier defenders and was considered the heart and soul of the team. His remaining three-year, $60 million contract looks extremely team friendly moving forward as well.
Smart is a huge addition for the Grizzlies, who will plug him in as the team's starting point guard while Ja Morant serves a 25-game suspension. A lineup of Morant, Smart, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams could be devastating on both ends of the ball as well.
Boston is taking a big gamble on Porziņģis, especially by giving him a two-year, $60 million contract on top of the $36 million he's making this season. The 27-year-old is an ideal fit with this core, yet he hasn't played more than 66 games in a season since his rookie year in 2015-16 and has averaged 53 contests the past three years. His lack of availability is concerning.
The Wizards are also big winners in this, as Porziņģis could have declined his player option and left in free agency for nothing. Tyus Jones is going to be a hot name on the trade market should Washington make him available, and Gallinari and Muscala could be flipped for picks at some point as well.
Grade for Celtics: C
Grade for Grizzlies: A
Grade for Wizards: A-
Bradley Beal Brings the Heat to Phoenix
Trade Details:
Phoenix Suns Receive: Bradley Beal, Jordan Goodwin, Isaiah Todd
Washington Wizards Receive: Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 and 2030 second-round picks, 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030 first-round pick swap rights, $3.5 million in cash
While the Wizards didn't get a first-round pick back for Beal, the final result of the trade did look much better than the original version.
Washington ended up collecting a whopping six second-round picks and four first-round pick swap rights for Beal along with Paul and Shamet. While the nearest versions of the second-round picks will likely end up in the 50s, the final few years could become valuable. Likewise for the swap rights, as Kevin Durant's contract will be up in the summer of 2026.
The Wizards simply waited too long to trade Beal, although this wasn't a bad return when considering what they turned Paul into (more on that later).
Phoenix's cupboard of trade assets is almost completely bare now, putting a lot of pressure on the core of Durant, Beal and Devin Booker to work. Given that the team was considering waiving Paul in an attempt to save money, however, using the veteran point guard's contract as a means of acquiring one of the NBA's best shooting guards in Beal was a better use.
The Suns have since done an excellent job of adding depth in free agency (Eric Gordon, Damion Lee, Josh Okogie, Drew Eubanks, Keita Bates-Diop, etc.), making the all-in trade for Beal look even better.
Grade for Suns: A-
Grade for Wizards: B-
Chris Paul, Jordan Poole Switch Coasts
Trade Details:
Golden State Warriors Receive: Chris Paul
Washington Wizards Receive: Jordan Poole, Ryan Rollins, 2030 first-round pick (top-20-protected), 2027 second-round pick
While the addition of Paul will help the Warriors' on-court play in 2023-24, this is actually a well-disguised salary dump by Golden State.
Poole is a good player when in the right situation who helped fill a major scoring void when Klay Thompson missed time with injury. On a healthy Warriors team, however, Poole didn't fit.
When the 24-year-old shared the floor with Stephen Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green last season, Golden State had a modest net rating of plus-1.3 in 811 total possessions. When the Warriors' core three were on the court without Poole, this rating spiked to plus-14.0 and in the 99th percentile, via Cleaning the Glass.
The Warriors will be a better team without Poole, as Paul is far more likely to play a complementary role, setting up the team's shooters while not being worried about getting his own scoring numbers up.
Washington gives Poole a much better opportunity to thrive. He averaged 24.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 43 games as a starter last season and should slide into Bradley Beal's former spot at shooting guard. His numbers are going to look really good next season, as he'll be a primary offensive option alongside Kyle Kuzma.
Getting a protected first-rounder and a second-round pick gives the Wizards some additional trade ammo as well.
Grade for Warriors: A-
Grade for Wizards: A