Suns' Lineup, Salary Cap After Eric Gordon's Contract to Join Durant, Beal, Booker

Suns' Lineup, Salary Cap After Eric Gordon's Contract to Join Durant, Beal, BookerJuly 2, 2023
Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images
The Phoenix Suns further bolstered the depth chart around Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, reportedly signing Eric Gordon on Sunday.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Phoenix has turned into a destination this offseason: Gordon considered multiple contenders — including more lucrative deals — before committing to Suns to join a bolstered roster around Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. <a href="https://t.co/ksDFXjc0wT">https://t.co/ksDFXjc0wT</a>
That leaves the depth chart looking roughly as follows:
- PG: Cameron Payne / Jordan Goodwin (partial guarantee)
- SG: Beal / Eric Gordon / Damion Lee
- SF: Booker / Yuta Watanabe / Josh Okogie / Ish Wainright (non-guaranteed)
- PF: Durant / Keita Bates-Diop / Isaiah Todd
- C: Deandre Ayton / Drew Eubanks / Chimezie Metu
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.