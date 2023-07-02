X

NBA

    Suns' Lineup, Salary Cap After Eric Gordon's Contract to Join Durant, Beal, Booker

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJuly 2, 2023

    The Phoenix Suns further bolstered the depth chart around Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, reportedly signing Eric Gordon on Sunday.

    Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

    Phoenix has turned into a destination this offseason: Gordon considered multiple contenders — including more lucrative deals — before committing to Suns to join a bolstered roster around Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. <a href="https://t.co/ksDFXjc0wT">https://t.co/ksDFXjc0wT</a>

    That leaves the depth chart looking roughly as follows:

    • PG: Cameron Payne / Jordan Goodwin (partial guarantee)
    • SG: Beal / Eric Gordon / Damion Lee
    • SF: Booker / Yuta Watanabe / Josh Okogie / Ish Wainright (non-guaranteed)
    • PF: Durant / Keita Bates-Diop / Isaiah Todd
    • C: Deandre Ayton / Drew Eubanks / Chimezie Metu

