Suns' Lineup, Salary Cap After Eric Gordon's Contract to Join Durant, Beal, Booker

Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns further bolstered the depth chart around Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, reportedly signing Eric Gordon on Sunday.

That leaves the depth chart looking roughly as follows:

PG: Cameron Payne / Jordan Goodwin (partial guarantee)

SG: Beal / Eric Gordon / Damion Lee

SF: Booker / Yuta Watanabe / Josh Okogie / Ish Wainright (non-guaranteed)

PF: Durant / Keita Bates-Diop / Isaiah Todd

C: Deandre Ayton / Drew Eubanks / Chimezie Metu

