NBA Rumors: Patty Mills to Thunder as Part of 4-Team Dillon Brooks Sign-and-Trade

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder are acquiring Patty Mills as part of the larger sign-and-trade deal that will see Dillon Brooks join the Houston Rockets, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Athletic's Shams Charania and Kelly Iko reported Saturday the Rockets were getting Mills from the Brooklyn Nets, with Iko following up to add the veteran guard would be quickly shipped out to a new team.

Wojnarowski reported the Thunder are also getting NBA draft compensation for assuming the final $6.8 million outstanding in Mills' contract.

Mills' tenure in Oklahoma City could be about as memorable as his run with the Rockets.

The Thunder's starting backcourt is set with Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and they agreed Saturday to a three-year, $23 million Anadolu Efes guard Vasilije Micić. The 29-year-old is a former EuroLeague MVP and figures to play steady minutes off the bench.

Victor Oladipo, who's reportedly on his way back to OKC, could be a factor as well depending on his recovery from a torn patellar tendon and the front office's plans for him.

Young guards Jalen Williams and Tre Mann will likely remain in the mix as well with the organization looking at the bigger picture.

Because his salary isn't very high, the Thunder could easily buy Mills out or waive him outright before the 2023-24 season gets underway.

Of course, Oklahoma City might choose instead to keep him as it looks to take another step forward following a 40-win campaign. The 34-year-old brings a lot of experience and was a key role player for the San Antonio Spurs when they toppled the Miami Heat in the 2014 NBA Finals.

Mills only appeared in 40 games and logged 14.2 minutes per contest for the Nets in 2022-23. But he was a 36.6 percent three-point shooter who dished out 4.8 assists per 100 possessions, according to Basketball Reference.

The 6'0" guard may have more value on a team without championship-or-bust expectations, and in the case the Thunder, his national team connection with Giddey would be an added benefit.