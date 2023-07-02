MLB All-Star Rosters 2023: Wander Franco and Top Snubs After Final Voting Results

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

It wouldn't be an All-Star Game roster announcement without some snubs, and this year's Midsummer Classic is no different.

The starters for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game in Seattle's T-Mobile Park were announced Thursday, and the rest of the rosters were revealed during an ESPN broadcast Sunday.

Before getting to the snubs, here is a look at the full rosters:

American League Starters

Catcher: Jonah Heim (Texas)

First Base: Yandy Díaz (Tampa)

Second Base: Marcus Semien (Texas)

Third Base: Josh Jung (Texas)

Shortstop: Corey Seager (Texas)

Designated Hitter: Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Angels)

Outfield: Mike Trout (Los Angeles), Randy Arozarena (Tampa), Aaron Judge (New York Yankees)

National League Starters

Catcher: Sean Murphy (Atlanta)

First Base: Freddie Freeman (Los Angeles Dodgers)

Second Base: Luis Arraez (Miami)

Third Base: Nolan Arenado (St. Louis)

Shortstop: Orlando Arcia (Atlanta)

Designated Hitter: J.D. Martinez (Los Angeles Dodgers)

Outfield: Ronald Acuña Jr. (Atlanta), Mookie Betts (Los Angeles), Corbin Carroll (Arizona)

American League Pitchers and Reserves

National League Pitchers and Reserves

While a number of players who weren't included on the roster have an argument to be at the All-Star Game, four names in particular stand out.

Fernando Tatís Jr. (San Diego), Ketel Marte (Arizona), Wander Franco (Tampa Bay) and David Bednar (Pittsburgh) should all be heading to Seattle.

According to Baseball Reference, Tatís, Marte and Franco are all in the top 10 of wins above replacement for batters in the entire league. Franco is all the way at third at 4.2, while Marte (sixth at 3.7) and Tatís (10th at 3.6) aren't far behind.

Three of arguably the top 10 hitters in the entire league being absent from the rosters is quite the oversight, even if the rule stating every team in the league has to have a representative does cut into some of the available slots.

Franco has been excellent for the Rays with a .286/.347/.463 slash line, nine home runs, 41 RBI and 26 stolen bases. His ability to impact the game in a number of ways is a primary reason nobody in the American League has a better record than Tampa Bay's 57-29 mark, but he was not rewarded accordingly.

Marte is also a key part of a first-place team with the Diamondbacks.

He is slashing .289/.369/.508 with 15 home runs and 44 RBI while providing offense at a second base position that isn't known for producing big sluggers. His versatility allows him to play shortstop or even center field if needed, but it apparently wasn't enough for inclusion in the All-Star Game.

The case is a bit more complicated for Tatís, who missed time at the start of the season because he was suspended for violating MLB's performance-enhancing substance policy.

Perhaps he is being somewhat punished for that, but he has All-Star numbers with a .277/.339/.515 slash line, 15 home runs, 40 RBI and 14 stolen bases. San Diego has underperformed thus far at 38-46, but his star power is one reason the team could be in line for a second-half turnaround.

And then there is Bednar.

The Pirates closer doesn't have the same stage as those who play on major-market teams, but he has been excellent at the back end of the bullpen with a 1.44 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 16 saves and 37 strikeouts in 31.1 innings.

The National League might regret not having him in the late innings if it has a lead.