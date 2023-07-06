Kobe Bryant Covers Revealed for NBA 2K24 Video Game, Including 'Black Mamba Edition'

Photo Credit: 2K Sports

Kobe Bryant wore No. 24 for the second half of his illustrious career with the Los Angeles Lakers, so it is only fitting he will be the cover athlete for NBA 2K24.

On Thursday, NBA 2K24 announced Bryant as its cover athlete for the NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition and Black Mamba Edition.

This is the second straight year NBA 2K put a legend with a number mirroring the year on a special-edition cover. Michael Jordan was on the cover of the NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition and the NBA 2K23 Championship Edition.

The game also featured The Michael Jordan Challenge that let gamers play out some of the most memorable moments of His Airness' career.

Photo Credit: 2K Sports

Bryant famously idolized Jordan and followed in his footsteps on the court, so it feels fitting that he will grace the cover of the edition of the game that follows the NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition.

This is not the first time the Lakers legend has been on the cover of an NBA 2K game.

The game honored Bryant by placing him on the cover of the "Mamba Forever" edition of NBA 2K21 after he died in a helicopter crash along with eight other people in January 2020.

Bryant is one of the best players in NBA history as a Hall of Famer with a resume that included five championships, two NBA Finals MVPs, the 2007-08 MVP, two scoring titles, 15 All-NBA selections, 12 All-Defensive selections and 18 All-Star Game nods.

He played his entire career on the Lakers and famously poured in 60 points in the final game of his career in April 2016. Los Angeles retired his No. 8 and his No. 24 jersey after his retirement.